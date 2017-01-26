Witnesses To The Execution: The Emotional Toll On Victims’ Families

When you hear about the death penalty in Texas, the discussion often focuses on criminal proceedings or policy. Often overlooked – how the death penalty affects victim’s families – the people left struggling to find healing in the wake of violent crimes.

For years, the Kelley family ran a pawn shop near downtown Houston. In 1988, Robin Kelley was 24 years old. One day, the shop had some unwelcome visitors: Leo Jenkins and Eugene Hart.

“They were drug addicts and broke so they were casing pawn shops on the street,” Robin Kelley says.

Robin’s brother and sister, Mark and Kara Kelley, were working that shift.

