Around 9:00 AM this morning, Alpine Police arrested Robert Fabian — boyfriend of missing Sul Ross student Zuzu Verk who has been missing since October of 2016.

In a statement released on Facebook, Alpine Police Department says Fabian was arrested on a warrant for “tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.”

This comes a day after the U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered human remains in a shallow grave in the Sunny Glenn area of Alpine — northwest of town.

Authorities do not yet know whether the remains are Verk’s, and have not yet identified any details about the remains — including gender. According to CBS 7, the remains will be sent to the University of North Texas for testing. In a statement released yesterday, Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said he doesn’t expect to make a positive identification “until early next week, Monday or Tuesday likely.”

Zuzu Verk was last seen on October 12th, 2016. CBS 7 has compiled a timeline of events related to Verk’s disappearance.