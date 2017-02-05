midnight-4 am | Undercurrents, public radio’s freewheeling eclectic music mix of triple A, rock, folk, blues, native, Americana, world, reggae, dub and electronica with host Gregg McVicar
4-5 am | Classical Morning
5-7 am | Concierto, classical music presented in Spanish and English, featuring classical music by Latin American and Spanish composers and musicians
7-10 am | Weekend Edition, wraps up the week’s news and offers a mix of analysis and features on a wide range of topics, including arts, sports, entertainment, and human interest stories
10-12 pm | American Routes, explores the shared musical and cultural threads in blues and jazz, gospel and soul, old-time country and rockabilly, Cajun and zydeco, Tejano and Latin, roots rock and pop, avant-garde and classical and how they are distinguished
12-1 pm | America’s Test Kitchen, a call-in show where the hosts take questions from kitchens around the country, solving problems and touching on a variety of cooking-related topics
1-2 pm | Boy Howdy with Hillie Bills
2-3 pm | PRX Remix
3-4 pm | TED Radio Hour, a show based on Talks given by riveting speakers on the world-renowned TED stage, each show is centered on a common theme
4-5 pm | All Things Considered, each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound
5-6 pm | Reveal, from The Center for Investigative Reporting
6-7 pm | Backstory (with the American History Guys), this show brings historical perspective to the events happening around us today, drilling down to colonial times and earlier, revealing the connections (and disconnections) between past and present
7-8 pm | The Moth, dedicated to storytelling with each show based on a theme that gets explored in different ways to showcase a great range of human experiences
8-9 pm | Bullseye, talk show with Jesse Thorn, new from NPR
9-11 pm | Inter-Dimensional Music / Remote Soundtracks*
11pm-midnight | Music XWT “Across West Texas”
*Hear Inter-Dimensional Music(a transmission of classic New Age, modern psychedelic drone and outer-limits cosmic ambiance) the first Sunday of each Month, and Remote Soundtracks on the 4th Sunday of the month.
NPR Newscasts: Daily at the top of most hours.
Star Date: Daily at 10am and 7pm.