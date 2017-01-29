Ken Piorkowski/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

KRTS News

Witnesses To The Execution: The Emotional Toll On Victims’ Families

When you hear about the death penalty in Texas, the discussion often focuses on criminal proceedings or policy. Often overlooked – how the death penalty affects victim’s families – the people left struggling to find healing in the wake of violent crimes.

For years, the Kelley family ran a pawn shop near downtown Houston. In 1988, Robin Kelley was 24 years old. One day, the shop had some unwelcome visitors: Leo Jenkins and Eugene Hart.

“They were drug addicts and broke so they were casing pawn shops on the street,” Robin Kelley says.

Robin’s brother and sister, Mark and Kara Kelley, were working that shift.
Carl Buntion, 72, is the oldest inmate on Texas’ death row. (Jorge Sanhuez-Lyon/Texas Standard)

KRTS News

For Elderly Inmates, There’s More Than One Way to Die on Death Row

Death row inmates often spend decades between the day they’re sentenced and the day they’re executed. That can be due to many factors – from lengthy appeals to the state being unable to get the drugs it needs to carry out executions.

In the meantime, inmates age. Some are dying of natural causes. Such was the case last April when two inmates passed away – one right after the other.

Texas faces many challenges treating inmates’ health on a limited budget. To understand, we must look at inmates’ overall living conditions. Conditions differ between the more than 230 men and the six women on death row in Texas.

In a way, the lives of the women on death row are exceptional. They wake up in their cells, head out to a job, and then socialize or exercise until sundown when they’re locked up again.

But the men’s day-to-day is very different.
State Representative Harold V. Dutton Jr. (D-Houston) (Andrew Schneider/Houston Public Media)

KRTS News

State Rep. Dutton Renews Uphill Fight To Abolish the Death Penalty

Texas is set to carry out its second execution of the year this week, barring a last minute reprieve. There are another seven planned by July. The use of the death penalaty has been on the decline in Texas in recent years. But one state representative from Houston has made it his mission to end it all together.

Harold Dutton’s law office sits two stories above the Main Street rail line in Midtown. One morning in 2002 he was drinking a cup of coffee and reading his daily paper, “and it talked about an execution that had taken place. And it said that it did it in the name of Texas,” he says. “And I thought, ‘Oh, that’s me.’ And so they did it in my name.”

The idea really bothered him. “And I said, ‘I really don’t want them doing it in my name.’”

He had already tried to stop new death sentences in Texas, after seeing states like Illinois take similar steps.
Worried they may lose access to free and low-cost contraception through places like Planned Parenthood, some women are seeking out longer-term options like intrauterine devices -- also known as IUDs. (Sally Beauvais)

KRTS News

Uncertain Future for Contraceptives Has Some Women Seeking Long-Term Options

President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to dismantle the Affordable Care Act has women across the country seeking out long term birth control before they may lose access to free contraception. In rural West Texas, over 300 miles from the closest Planned Parenthood, some women are opting for a specific device.

Chloe Gallagher is a tour guide at an art foundation in Marfa. One November evening, she was scrolling through her Twitter feed when a hashtag caught her eye. Vice President Elect Mike Pence had just attended a performance of Hamilton, the hit Broadway musical. And Twitter users were re-imagining titles to other Broadway classics ad tagging their posts with #NameAPenceMusical. One of them was “Annie get your IUD.”

“And I laughed out loud,” she says, “I was just cracking up. And then I had this moment where the laughter sort of faded out, and I thought about it and I went, I really need to go do that.” 

We want to bring you a little closer to how things get done at the Capitol Building in Austin (Credit: Phil Roeder via Flickr, CC BY)

KRTS News, KRTS Spotlight, Politics

What Do You Want to Know about Lawmaking in Texas?

The 2017 Texas Legislative session is underway. State legislators meet every other year for 140 days in a frenzy of debating (sometimes arguing), deal-making, stand-taking, bill-killing and, occasionally, law-making.

We want to know what you want to know about the Legislature: how it works, why it works the way it does, and what you want lawmakers to do.

So we’re bringing back a project we started last year called Texas Decides. Leading up to the November election, we gathered your questions about voting and politics in Texas – and then put those questions to a vote. You chose the questions we answered. We brought you stories about how Texas got to be so “red,” electronic voting security, how Texas got such wacky political districts, third party candidates, and why voter turnout is so low in the state.

We’ve teamed up with public radio stations across Texas – KUT Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Houston Public Media, and KERA in Dallas – to collect and answer your questions about the Texas Legislature over the next few months.

We want your voice to be heard as we cover the state Capitol, so send us your questions! Use the form below to ask your question.

Part of the existing border wall sits close to a Brownsville neighborhood. (Michael Seifert)

KRTS News

Residents Concerned Wall Would Affect Cultural, Business and Familial Ties That Transcend the Border

This story was originally broadcast on a special episode of the Texas Standard called “The Wall”, an hour-long look at the prospect for an expanded border wall under the incoming Trump Administration.

It’s just before the holidays in McAllen, a town of 130,000 on the U.S.-Mexico border. Basilisa Valdez sits in the kitchen at her sister’s house, waiting for relatives to arrive. Here, that means some come from across town, and some from Reynosa, just across the river in Mexico. Before 2008, when a concrete and steel border fence went up along the Rio Grande, she says the two cities could seem like one. But after the wall, she says it’s tough for people who’ve spent most of their lives seeing the borderlands as a single entity.

President-elect Donald Trump and border-wall proponents forget that for decades before 9/11, passage between the U.S. and Mexico was easy, especially for the towns separated by just a sliver of the Rio Grande.

Families spread out and set down roots on either side, creating a web of cultural interconnectivity – a unique shared identity.

“When I see the wall, I feel like they’re trying to separate people,” she says. “I feel like we’re not united.”


MPR_logo1

KRTS Spotlight, On the Air

We’re Hiring! Morning Edition Host & Reporter Position Now Open

TITLE: Morning Edition Host & Reporter
REPORTS TO: General Manager

Marfa Public Radio believes in the capacity of public media to shape and animate who we are, where we live, and how we relate. Our aim is to use the power of storytelling to engage our listeners, celebrate our region, and generate dialogue. Our focus is both excellence and relevance. Marfa Public Radio (along with West Texas Public Radio) has been the most awarded small-market station in the nation during the regional Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism for two years. As public media shifts, we are asking ourselves as a sole service station that covers a vast range: what is the special capacity of our station?
Cindy Crain, at her office in Odessa
West Texas Talk

Wed. Jan 25 Interview: Cindy Crain — Odessa Geologist, Project Manager

Work is a such a big part of life — for many of us, it’s where we spend much of our day. So all this week we’re talking your neighbors about their lives and the the work that they do out here in West Texas.

Tonight we’re talking with Cindy Crain — she’s a geologist and environmental remediation project manager, and she calls Odessa home. We spoke about a number of things, like what she misses about working in the field, living inside the oil boom-bust cycle, and how she came to love geology.

Julia Graham, at her office in Midland
West Texas Talk

Tue. Jan 24 Interview: Julia Graham, Midland Bookkeeper

Work is a such a big part of life — for many of us, it’s where we spend much of our day. So all this week we’re talking your neighbors about their lives and the the work that they do out here in West Texas.

Tonight we’re talking to Julia Graham. Julia’s a self-employed bookkeeper who lives in Midland. We talked about when she knew she no longer wanted to be a nurse, the improbable way she got into bookkeeping, and just what bookkeeping is, exactly.

West Texas Talk

Mon. Jan 23 Interview: West Texas Inauguration Road Trip

For this special edition of West Texas Talk we present to you an inauguration road trip.

On a Cold and rainy Saturday after the inauguration of Donald Trump, we sent seven reporters all over West Texas (Marfa, Alpine, Fort Davis, Balmorhea, Presidio, Midland, Odessa, Fort Stockton, and Coyanosa) to hear from the listeners of this station to hear the wide range of how everyone was feeling about our new president.

The voices and opinions we gathered were as diverse as the people who call west Texas home, and we’re excited to share them with you.

This special was produced by Jackson Wisdorf and Diana Nguyen – Reporting for this special was done by Sally Beauvais, Zoe Kurland, Travis Lux, Bayla Metzger, Diana Nguyen, Elise Pepple, Lana Straub, an Jackson Wisdorf

Steam rises from the stacks at the Martin Lake Coal-Fired Power Plant in Tatum, TX March 30, 2011 (Tom Pennington)
Politics

Texas Attorney General Paxton Sues EPA for a Second Time this Week Over Environmental Rules

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday joked about suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency one last time before President Obama leaves office this week.

On Wednesday, he did it again.

photograph by Frank Boston from Owasso, U.S. Scolopendra heros – the giant desert centipede – is found across West Texas. It's North America's largest centipede.
Nature Notes

Centipedes: A Primal Predator at Home in West Texas

