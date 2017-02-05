Authorities gather near the shallow grave uncovered near Alpine (Alpine Police Department Facebook page)

KRTS News

Remains Found Near Alpine, Suspect Arrested

Around 9:00 AM this morning, Alpine Police arrested Robert Fabian — boyfriend of missing Sul Ross student Zuzu Verk who has been missing since October of 2016.

In a statement released on Facebook, Alpine Police Department says Fabian was arrested on a warrant for “tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.”

This comes a day after the U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered human remains in a shallow grave in the Sunny Glenn area of Alpine — northwest of town.

Drone footage of the crime scene (Brewster County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)

Authorities do not yet know whether the remains are Verk’s, and have not yet identified any details about the remains — including gender. According to CBS 7, the remains will be sent to the University of North Texas for testing. In a statement released yesterday, Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said he doesn’t expect to make a positive identification “until early next week, Monday or Tuesday likely.”

Zuzu Verk was last seen on October 12th, 2016. CBS 7 has compiled a timeline of events related to Verk’s disappearance.

A Pemex gas station in front of Pemex headquarters, Mexico City. The state-owned agency is dealing with several challenges as it participates in Mexico's deregulated energy markets. (Lorne Matalon)

KRTS News

Mexico’s Energy Reform And Pemex: Both Challenged As US Energy Sector Watches

MEXICO CITY–President Donald Trump says he’ll renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada. That has a lot of businesses that do cross border trade concerned. That includes some U.S. energy executives though energy was excluded from NAFTA. American energy companies such as Exxon Mobil, led until recently by new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, are now pitching once unthinkable exploration and production partnerships with Pemex, Mexico’s state-owned energy agency. It’s all part of Mexico’s attempt to modernize, inject cash and reform its energy sector.  But there’s reform that has to take place at Pemex itself before more U.S. companies invest.

 

The nerve center of Mexican energy is Torre Ejecutiva Pemex. It is unmistakable on Mexico City’s skyline, a monument to oil and gas when both produced massive, steady income. That is no no longer the case. When Mexico ushered in energy reform three years ago, inviting foreign players into the market for the first time since 1938, crude oil sold for a hundred dollars a barrel. Today it’s news when it cracks 50. These days Pemex is slashing its workforce, dumping pension obligations and selling off non energy-related assets.
KRTS News

Terlingua Word Off 2017

Community Members from all over far-west Texas gathered at La Kiva’s Cave Room in Terlingua Thursday night for the annual Word Off.

The Event is a night filled with local and non-local voices alike doing a mix of everything from telling stories of past travels, reciting works of poetry, stand-up comedy and even a little philosophical discourse sprinkled in for good measure.


Welcome sign outside Presidio, Texas. (The Brit_2/Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

KRTS News

Trump’s Plans Could Cripple Small Businesses on the Border

Last week when President Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer dropped the possibility of a 20% tariff on Mexican imports to pay for Trump’s wall, pubic voices around the country cried out. Big corporations complained tariffs would ruin them. Experts said Trump is just passing the buck to the consumer. Outside of the press storm, a cafe and a grocery story that do business with each other across the US border, voiced their own fears. 
"Cuscuta sp on sage" by Stan Shebs. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 via Commons

Nature Notes

Dodder: A Parasite of the Plains

Survival is a fierce and relentless business. And the strategies for survival are many. Parasitism – in which one organism benefits at the expense of another – is one of the most ancient strategies for survival. Across the plains, deserts … Continue reading

Nature Notes is broadcast Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:35 am and 4:45 pm.
Worried they may lose access to free and low-cost contraception through places like Planned Parenthood, some women are seeking out longer-term options like intrauterine devices -- also known as IUDs. (Sally Beauvais)

KRTS News

Uncertain Future for Contraceptives Has Some Women Seeking Long-Term Options

President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to dismantle the Affordable Care Act has women across the country seeking out long term birth control before they may lose access to free contraception. In rural West Texas, over 300 miles from the closest Planned Parenthood, some women are opting for a specific device.

Chloe Gallagher is a tour guide at an art foundation in Marfa. One November evening, she was scrolling through her Twitter feed when a hashtag caught her eye. Vice President Elect Mike Pence had just attended a performance of Hamilton, the hit Broadway musical. And Twitter users were re-imagining titles to other Broadway classics ad tagging their posts with #NameAPenceMusical. One of them was “Annie get your IUD.”

“And I laughed out loud,” she says, “I was just cracking up. And then I had this moment where the laughter sort of faded out, and I thought about it and I went, I really need to go do that.” 

We want to bring you a little closer to how things get done at the Capitol Building in Austin (Credit: Phil Roeder via Flickr, CC BY)

KRTS News, KRTS Spotlight, Politics

What Do You Want to Know about Lawmaking in Texas?

The 2017 Texas Legislative session is underway. State legislators meet every other year for 140 days in a frenzy of debating (sometimes arguing), deal-making, stand-taking, bill-killing and, occasionally, law-making.

We want to know what you want to know about the Legislature: how it works, why it works the way it does, and what you want lawmakers to do.

So we’re bringing back a project we started last year called Texas Decides. Leading up to the November election, we gathered your questions about voting and politics in Texas – and then put those questions to a vote. You chose the questions we answered. We brought you stories about how Texas got to be so “red,” electronic voting security, how Texas got such wacky political districts, third party candidates, and why voter turnout is so low in the state.

We’ve teamed up with public radio stations across Texas – KUT Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Houston Public Media, and KERA in Dallas – to collect and answer your questions about the Texas Legislature over the next few months.

We want your voice to be heard as we cover the state Capitol, so send us your questions! Use the form below to ask your question.

MPR_logo1

KRTS Spotlight, On the Air

We’re Hiring! Morning Edition Host & Reporter Position Now Open

TITLE: Morning Edition Host & Reporter
REPORTS TO: General Manager

Marfa Public Radio believes in the capacity of public media to shape and animate who we are, where we live, and how we relate. Our aim is to use the power of storytelling to engage our listeners, celebrate our region, and generate dialogue. Our focus is both excellence and relevance. Marfa Public Radio (along with West Texas Public Radio) has been the most awarded small-market station in the nation during the regional Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism for two years. As public media shifts, we are asking ourselves as a sole service station that covers a vast range: what is the special capacity of our station?
John Ferguson, Mayor of Presidio, Texas. (presidiotx.us)
West Texas Talk

Fri. Feb 3 Interview: Presidio Mayor Reflects on President Trump’s Executive Orders

We’re about two weeks into the presidency of Donald Trump. And like President Obama before him, President Trump used the first days of his presidency to sign several directives — some of them were Executive Orders, others were Presidential Memoranda.

A few of those directives could have especially big implications along the Texas-Mexico border — specifically those related to border wall construction, a potential increase in Border Patrol Agents, and pipeline construction.

Joining us today to talk about some of those implications is John Ferguson. Ferguson’s the Mayor of Presidio, Texas — a town of about 4,000 on the Texas-Mexico border.

IMG_5252.JPG
West Texas Talk

Thu. Feb 2 Interview: Casey Zmich: Cross Country Cycler, Ex-Trucker, and Nomad

Today on West Texas Talk, Casey Zmich joins us in the studio to talk about cycling across America, couch surfing, an unexpected romance, and what made him start his adventure in the first place. An ex-truck driver, Zmich is no stranger to long drives, but he says that bicycling is different; now when he rides, he’s not just another truck on the road, but a cyclist with a story to tell, and people are drawn to that. He has more conversations, more meaningful interactions, and sees so much of the beauty he was missing out on before. At a time when the nation feels divided, sometimes the best thing can be to just see America, see the land, the people, and the magic of it all.

lynch-db2a1722a61a2ea2e98a0cc7e20300a12023b7af-s600-c85
West Texas Talk

Wed. Feb 1 Interview: Strange Fruit: Anniversary of a Lynching by Radio Diaries

Eighty years ago, two young African-American men, Thomas Shipp and Abram Smith, were lynched in the town center of Marion, Ind. The night before, on Aug. 6, 1930, they had been arrested and charged with the armed robbery and murder of a white factory worker, Claude Deeter, and the rape of his companion, Mary Ball.

That evening, local police were unable to stop a mob of thousands from breaking into the jail with sledgehammers and crowbars to pull the young men out of their cells and lynch them.

News of the lynching spread across the world. Local photographer Lawrence Beitler took what would become the most iconic photograph of lynching in America. The photograph shows two bodies hanging from a tree surrounded by a crowd of ordinary citizens, including women and children. Thousands of copies were made and sold. The photograph helped inspire the poem and song “Strange Fruit” written by Abel Meeropol — and performed around the world by Billie Holiday.

Today on West Texas Talk, on the first day of Black History Month, we listen to a piece from Radio Diaries about this notorious act of violence and the spectatorship of that violence.

A word of warning: this piece contains depictions of violence some listeners may find disturbing.

Kitty Binek, Executive Director of the Aphasia Center of West Texas (Credit: aphasiawtx.org)
West Texas Talk

Tue. Jan 31 Interview: Aphasia Center of West Texas Hosts Chocolate Decadence

Aphasia is a communication disorder caused by damage to the parts of the brain that deal with language. It’s most often caused by a stroke, but can be caused by a number of traumatic brain injuries, too.  Statistically speaking, more people suffer from Aphasia than  Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease, for example — but many people simply haven’t heard of it.

Tonight on West Texas Talk our guest is Kitty Binek. She’s the Executive Director of the Aphasia Center of West Texas in Midland, and she joins us to talk about Aphasia, what her organization does, and about an upcoming fundraiser called Chocolate Decadence.

IMG_1970.JPG
West Texas Talk

Fri. Jan 27 Interview: Gracie Lara, Stripes Cashier

Work is a such a big part of life — for many of us, it’s where we spend much of our day. So all this week we’re talking your neighbors about their lives and the the work that they do out here in West Texas.

Our guest tonight is Gracie Lara — a cashier from Marfa. We talked about managing stress on the job, working in a town where everyone knows everyone, and the things she thinks Marfa lacks.

