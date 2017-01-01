Morning Edition Host & Reporter Travis Bubenik interviewing the candidates for Jeff Davis County Judge in Fort Davis, TX in 2014. (Ryan Kailath)

KRTS Spotlight, On the Air

Parting Words from our Morning Edition Host

Morning Edition Host and Reporter Travis Bubenik is leaving West Texas in January for a reporting position at Houston Public Media, where he’ll cover energy and environment issues in Texas. We asked him to share a few thoughts on his time at Marfa Public Radio/West Texas Public Radio as he departs.

Let me just start by saying I am so. dang. proud. to have contributed to this bootstraps reporting effort that has now become an award-winning newsroom. Since I came on board in 2014, with the tireless help of our Fronteras Desk Correspondent Lorne Matalon and former General Manager and KRTS founder Tom Michael, the station you flip on every morning has become more professional almost every single day. We’ve covered stories nobody else has, and broadcast sounds and scenes from West Texas that might have never been committed to tape without this station being here (and without your support of it, of course!)

Change is never easy. I’m definitely going to miss looking out from our big street-front studio windows as the skies over Marfa burst into colors with the sunrise. I’m going to miss the guy who calls in regularly in the depths of winter with a temperature report (“17 degrees at Mitchell Flat!”) And I’m going to miss being able to tell people, “well, we have a wide range, but our audience is mostly cattle.”

Most importantly, I’ll miss talking to you! But here’s the thing: you’ll probably hear me again. The public radio system in Texas is an increasingly collaborative team effort: you’ve heard many stories from Houston here in West Texas, and I’m sure the reverse will be true going forward. On a personal level, I’m extremely excited to be moving forward in my career in a way that allows me to keep my finger on the pulse of West Texas, and that keeps me serving the state as a whole.

So ’till you hear from me again, thanks for listening, and thanks for making this funky little miracle of a radio station possible.

This sign in Marfa, Texas is one of several seen in west Texas since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers halted construction on the Dakota Access crude oil pipeline in North Dakota. Both it and the Trans-Pecos Pipeline in Texas are being built by a consortium of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners of Dallas. Mexico is paying for the Texas pipeline. (Lorne Matalon)

KRTS News

Dakota Pipeline Standoff Echoes In Texas: Mexico Still Counting On U.S. Natural Gas

MARFA, Texas — Opponents of a pipeline under construction in West Texas are pleased by the national attention garnered by protest against the Dakota Access crude oil pipeline in North Dakota. Construction there has been at least temporarily halted following months of protest. But many people in West Texas are frustrated that it has taken a recent ruling by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers halting the work in North Dakota to bring national attention to the Trans-Pecos Pipeline in Texas.

In North Dakota, the Standing Rock Sioux and other Native Americans and their allies attracted widespread attention from both the national media and from Wall Street. The Sioux’s reservation is near Dakota Access. They said the pipeline could threaten their water. Months of protests and rallies have for now translated into a megaproject stopped as it is relatively close to completion.

Coincidentally, a Dec. 13 pipeline leak spilled significant amounts of oil into a creek approximately 150 miles from the Dakota Access protest encampment at Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The spill is the kind of development that opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline point to as an example of the kind of accident they fear.

Both the Dakota Access and Trans-Pecos pipelines are being built by consortiums led by Energy Transfer Partners of Dallas. The company recently announced a merger with Sunoco Logistics. Both companies are controlled by general partner Energy Transfer Equity. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Texas governor Rick Perry to be the new Secretary of Energy. Perry is a member of the Board of Directors of Energy Transfer Partners.

In North Dakota, the Army Corps of Engineers ruling has been welcomed by opponents of the Trans-Pecos Pipeline in the Big Bend of Texas, so named for the arc the Rio Grande traverses in this part of the borderlands where the high desert cascades down to the river.


KRTS News

No Country for Old Music :: Best Music of 2016 :: Part Two

Back for Part Two? Well you’ve come to the right place. The following are Jackson and Sassy Pants’ favorite tunes of the year.

So much good music, we had to switch the format to two-hours this week (Sorry Sound Opinions) to fit more in (narrowing down is hard). Keep in mind that none of these songs/albums are in any particular order, but are just tracks we were diggin’ this year.


President Obama tells NPR in a new interview that the U.S. response to Russia's attempted interference in the 2016 election may be both "explicit" and not.

KRTS News

Obama On Russian Hacking: ‘We Need To Take Action. And We Will’

President Obama says the United States will respond to Russian cyberattacks that the intelligence community has concluded were part of an effort to influence the 2016 presidential election.

In an interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep that is airing Friday on Morning Edition, Obama said, “I think there is no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our elections … we need to take action. And we will — at a time and place of our own choosing. Some of it may be explicit and publicized; some of it may not be.”

U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that hackers working for Russia hacked into the Democratic National Committee’s computer network, as well as the private email of John Podesta, a top adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.


The white Chevrolet truck found to be carrying 1,264 lbs. of marijuana (Brewster County Sheriff's Office)

KRTS News

Authorities Make Pot Bust in Brewster County After Pursuit

Authorities in Brewster County say they seized 1,264 lbs. of marijuana from a truck that fled from a traffic stop, leading police on a high-speed chase through rugged pastures.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday around 8:35 AM deputies attempted to pull over a white Chevrolet truck. The truck reportedly stopped, but then sped off at a “high rate of speed” before deputies could approach the driver.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies pursued the vehicle, which ran off a road through a pasture and through multiple fences. Bundles of marijuana were said to have fallen out of the truck as it hopped a railroad track and then “continued to an open pasture up a mountain.”

At that point, the sheriff’s office says, the deputies began chasing the vehicle on foot, and “unknown individuals” jumped out of the truck and ran into the nearby mountains.

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said it’s believed there were two people that fled. As of Thursday morning, they had still not been found. The truck was found to be loaded down with multiple bundles of marijuana.

“They ran into the direction towards maybe Double Diamond [south of Alpine],” Sheriff Dodson says. “We’re letting folks know that if they see a couple guys walking around to give us a holler.”

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaking in Washington, D.C. in 2012 (Gage Skidmore via Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)

KRTS News

Perry’s Energy Legacy in Texas: Champion of Oil, Gas and Wind Power

President-elect Donald Trump officially named former Texas Governor Rick Perry as his pick for Energy Secretary this week.

Looking at back at Perry’s energy legacy in Texas, Texas Tribune reporters Jim Malewitz and Kiah Collier write that the governor “didn’t simply nod to those iconic, staple fuels” of oil and gas. As the Tribune notes, Perry once proclaimed, “you can be proud that Texas produces more energy from wind turbines than all but five countries.”

We caught up with Jim Malewitz to talk more about the story, headlined “Rick Perry’s energy legacy is more complicated than you think.”

Roger Siglin, chained to the gates of a Trans-Pecos Pipeline equipment yard in Alpine. (Noble Baker)

KRTS News

Activists Look To Repeat Standing Rock Success In West Texas

The protest led by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe against an oil pipeline in North Dakota is inspiring opponents of similar projects to keep fighting despite the odds. One such project is being built in West Texas by the same company that’s behind the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Activists here are hoping for a repeat of the success scene at Standing Rock, where construction was halted after the Army Corps of Engineers denied a permit that project needed to move forward.

It’s a chilly morning before dawn in the small, remote town of Alpine, and 80-year-old Roger Siglin is chained to the gates of a pipeline equipment yard.

“I hate to see the industrialization of the most undisturbed area of Texas,” he says.

Siglin and a few others are here protesting the 143-mile Trans-Pecos natural gas pipeline, a West Texas-to-Mexico project from Energy Transfer Partners.


The border wall at Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua and El Paso, Texas (Lorne Matalon)

KRTS News

Mexico Proposes Legislation To Counter Border Wall Expansion

MEXICO CITY, DF – Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has said he wants to work collaboratively with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Peña hasn’t commented on the wall publicly since the U.S. election. But his Foreign Secretary, Claudia Ruiz Massieu has. “We’ve been very clear on the fact that Mexico will never consider paying for a wall,” she told PBS Newshour.

Miriam Grunstein is an attorney and advisor to Mexican senators on energy and international law. Legislation has been proposed at the Mexican Senate that bans the use of public funds on any project that is “against the country’s interest.” That’s widely taken to mean the wall.

“Just because of, you know, tantrums, we could really waste a golden opportunity of uniting,” said Grunstein.

The proposed Mexican legislation would lead to a review of some of the most fundamental treaties between the two countries, among them the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe. The treaty ceded Texas and California, as well as parts of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming to the U.S.


KRTS News

Mexico Considers Retaliation Should U.S. Withdraw From NAFTA

MEXICO CITY, DF – Mexicans are anxious about the future of  the North American Free Trade Agreement, and how the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may seek to change or even withdraw from the agreement.

Mexican officials are now speaking with Asian nations about how trade between Mexico and Asia might change in a post-NAFTA era.

See more images from Mexico here

Mexican analysts have expressed concern that new investment may slow down due to uncertainty over the agreement.

“It’s the chilling effect on investment,” said Federico Estévez, a political scientist at Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de Mexico, a leading Mexican university whose alumni line the halls of power in Mexico. “We’ve basically turned into an industrial economy on the basis of NAFTA.

NAFTA took effect Jan. 1, 1994, aiming to remove many tariffs and integrate major sectors of the economies of Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

“It’s going to have to be Mexico first, more self-reliant,” Estévez said. He said Trump’s victory is prompting some in Mexico, particularly on the left, to double down on their own nationalist goals, which include reducing economic dependence on the U.S.


KRTS News

No Country for Old Music :: Best Music of 2016 :: Part 1

 

2016 may have been a tough year, but at the same time it was a wonderful year in music, and you heard it all on No Country for Old Music.

In fact there were so many great releases that in order to do the best possible run-down two shows are required. The process was not easy, narrowing down countless full-length albums, singles, and EPs was a very time consuming process, but DJs Sassy-pants and Jackson were up to the task.

Here is part one of the best music of 2016, and make sure to tune in Tuesday, December 20th from 8-9 pm for part two


Gov. Rick Perry addresses media at a press conference following the unveiling of his official portrait at the Texas Capitol on May 6, 2016 (Marjorie Kamys Cotera)

KRTS News

Reports: Rick Perry lands spot in Trump’s Cabinet as Energy Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly selected erstwhile rival and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as his energy secretary.

If confirmed, Perry will oversee American energy policy and its ramifications on the economy, environment and national security.

CBS News and other outlets reported the news late Monday night, hours after Perry met with the president-elect in New York. It was the second time Perry had made the trip to Trump Tower.

Yet Perry has previously supported abolishing the Department of Energy entirely. Famously, during a presidential debate in November 2011, Energy was the third federal agency that Perry couldn’t name while trying to list the three he wanted to eliminate.

“It’s three agencies of government when I get there that are gone — Commerce, Education and the, um, what’s the third one there? Let’s see,” Perry said, before finally giving up with his now-infamous “oops.”

The appointment marks a full repair in Perry’s relationship with Trump. Perry called Trump “a cancer on conservatism” last year while the two men were in a crowded field for the Republican presidential nomination. But Perry was one of the first members of the Republican establishment to back Trump, once it became clear in May that the real estate mogul had secured the party’s nomination.

Perry’s background as governor of Texas, a state rife with natural resources, is a key qualifying credential for the post. But this Cabinet role can go well beyond oil and natural gas. The outgoing secretary of energy, Ernest Moniz, had a physics background and played a central role in President Obama’s Iranian nuclear deal.

If confirmed, Perry will be the third Texan to serve as secretary of energy. Previously, Houstonian Charles Duncan served in this role under President Jimmy Carter, as did Laredo native Frederico Peña in the Clinton administration.

Perry will face Senate confirmation once Trump takes office. Republicans control the Senate, making that process all the easier for the president-elect’s nominees.


ExxonMobil chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson speaks in March 2015 at a discussion organized by the Economic Club of Washington. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Tillerson his nominee for secretary of state today. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

KRTS News

What We Know About Rex Tillerson, Trump’s Pick For Secretary Of State

President-elect Donald Trump, in a statement early this morning, announced his intention to nominate ExxonMobil chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson to lead the State Department and become the country’s top diplomat.

The selection, which had been rumored for the past week, is unusual in a number of ways, and could face more scrutiny than usual when the Senate holds confirmation hearings.

Here are some key facts about the president-elect’s nominee for the final major position to be filled in his cabinet:

Tillerson never has worked for the government — or anyone other than Exxon since 1975

Tillerson is the Wichita Falls, Texas-born son of a Boy Scouts of America administrator who rose to become an Eagle Scout himself, Steve Coll told NPR’s Michel Martin. He joined Exxon Company, U.S.A. shortly after earning a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

He never left, working his way up through the ranks to eventually lead the company.

The selection of a private-sector executive as secretary of state has happened before, The Wall Street Journal notes, with Bechtel executive George Shultz serving under Reagan — but Shultz had previously served as secretary of labor and treasury secretary.

Still, Coll notes in a New Yorker piece that the oil giant runs a very State Department-like team of analysts that predicts which countries will remain stable enough to ensure profitable investment. And The Washington Post‘s Philip Rucker reported late Monday that Tillerson came with recommendations from former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Center for Foreign Relations president Richard Haass told NPR’s David Greene that the selection could work, with the right support.

“There’s some difference between knowing about the world and knowing about foreign policy,” Haass said. “He’d obviously need to surround himself with people who had experience on the ground inside the department and around the inter-agency process.”


Counter-protesters supporting white nationalist Richard Spencer. (Florian Martin)

KRTS News

White Nationalist’s Visit To Texas A&M Met With Large Crowd, Protests

It’s been about one month since the presidential election, and we are still seeing the political divisions that it exposed. Last night, those differences were seen here in Texas as alt-right leader and White nationalist Richard Spencer spoke at Texas A&M University.

Spencer recently gained national attention when he used a Nazi salute to celebrate Donald Trump’s victory. He was invited to College Station by an alum who’s been known to invite controversial speakers to the school. Previous events didn’t get much attention. This time, the White nationalist leader drew a large crowd from across the state – and the vast majority came to protest him.


A motorist checks the condition of an exit ramp before attempting to drive out of the Oceti Sakowin camp tonight. (David Goldman/AP)

KRTS News

Pipeline Protesters, Battered By Blizzard, Vow To Stay

The sun was shining on opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Sunday, when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that it would not approve the final and key part of the controversial project. Less than 24 hours later, many of those people were huddling in shelters or trying to escape the rural camp as a brutal winter storm bore down on them.

Cars slid off roads and tents were blown over as winds gusted to more than 50 mph, causing near white-out conditions on the short stretch of highway between the protesters’ camp and the small town of Cannon Ball, N.D.

A large section of Interstate 94, which travels the length of the state, was shut down. Forecasters warned of snowdrifts and dangerous wind chills of minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit.


Protesters celebrate at Oceti Sakowin Camp earlier Sunday. The Army Corps of Engineers notified the Standing Rock Sioux that the current route for the Dakota Access Pipeline will be denied. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

KRTS News

In Victory For Protesters, Army Halts Construction On Dakota Pipeline

The Army Corps of Engineers has denied a permit for the construction of a key section of the Dakota Access Pipeline, granting a major victory to protesters who have been demonstrating for months.

The decision essentially halts the construction on the 1,172-mile oil pipeline about half a mile south of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Thousands of demonstrators from across the country had flocked to North Dakota in protest.

“Our prayers have been answered,” National Congress of American Indians President Brian Cladoosby said in a statement. “This isn’t over, but it is enormously good news. All tribal peoples have prayed from the beginning for a peaceful solution, and this puts us back on track.”

Jo-Ellen Darcy, the Army’s assistant secretary for civil works, said after talking with tribal officials and hearing their concerns that the pipeline could affect the drinking water, it became “clear that there’s more work to do.”

“The best way to complete that work responsibly and expeditiously is to explore alternate routes for the pipeline crossing,” Darcy said in a statement.

The Army Corps says it intends to issue an Environmental Impact Statement with “full public input and analysis.”


(Martin do Nascimento)

KRTS News

Risk of terrorists crossing U.S. border into Texas is real — but low

The number of illegal border crossers from far flung places— including countries deemed sponsors of terrorism — has been increasing, but they remain a small fraction of total border apprehensions.

In border enforcement parlance, they’re known as “exotics:” distinct from the usual flow of Mexicans and Latin Americans, they are people from far away countries as distant as Bangladesh and Pakistan, arriving at the southern border and crossing illegally into the United States.

People from a subset of this group called “special interest countries,” usually defined as countries considered a concern to U.S. national security, are the perennial focus of longstanding but unrealized fears that a terrorist could melt into the hordes of people crossing the border illegally and release a dirty bomb or inflict mass casualties on the U.S. population.

While still only a fraction of all migrants, the number of people from special interest countries has risen sharply at a time when non-Mexicans  – mostly Central Americans – are making up a larger and larger percentage of the border crossers taken into custody, figures obtained by The Texas Tribune show.

Do the rising numbers mean the United States faces a growing threat from terrorism seeping across the U.S-Mexico border? Experts say the potential for cross-border attacks remains real, but nevertheless remote.


(Flickr/SMREILLY)

KRTS News

How the Idea Behind OPEC Started Right Here in Texas

Tomorrow, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets in Vienna to try to figure out a way to cut oil production.  For decades OPEC’s set oil prices by controlling supply. So the meeting will be closely watched because it could lead to higher oil prices.

But, the idea to manipulate oil prices by setting limits on oil, didn’t start with OPEC. It started right here in Texas.

During the oil boom of the 1930s, large oil producers were worried that independent drillers were over-supplying the market.  To control production and stabilize prices the Railroad Commission issued “pro-ration” orders to limit production from each oil well.


Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun near Cannon Ball, N.D., on Sunday, during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. (Stephanie Keith/Reuters)

KRTS News

Woman Injured At Standing Rock Protest Might Lose Arm, Family Says

A woman protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline who was wounded earlier this week might lose her arm as a result of the injury, her family says. Sophia Wilansky’s injury is the most gruesome to date of the months-long standoff at Standing Rock, N.D.

“The doctor just said she may need as many as 20 surgeries over very many months to have any hope of saving her arm and her hand,” Wilansky’s father, Wayne Wilansky, told a group of reporters outside a Minneapolis hospital.

Police and protesters — who call themselves “water protectors” — have very different explanations for how Sophia Wilansky was injured early Monday morning. Protesters say she was struck by a police weapon; police suggest she might have been involved in an explosion caused by protesters.

“Both sides agree that the overnight protest got tense, but that’s where any agreement ends,” reports Amy Sisk, a journalist with the public media collaboration Inside Energy.

Sisk, who has been reporting on the protest for NPR for months, says the clash on Sunday night saw 400 protesters and police facing off over a bridge that had been closed by authorities, blocking access to the pipeline construction site:

“As protesters took to the bridge, police deployed tear gas and sponge bullets. They also sprayed water on demonstrators while the temperature was below freezing, sparking concerns about hypothermia. Protest leaders report numerous injuries requiring hospitalization.

“Linda Black Elk is a medic at the protesters’ camp. ‘It seems like with every action with every conflict that takes place they escalate their violent tactics by using some new type of weaponry,’ [she says].”

“Rob Keller with the Morton County Sheriff’s Department says protesters refused to obey police orders, and some pelted officers with rocks. He defends police crowd control methods:

” ‘Had they not been utilized, that line would probably have been overrun and we’d have a worse situation than we have now.’ “

Protesters say police threw a concussion grenade that hit 21-year-old Wilansky and caused her injury. Wilansky’s father told The Associated Press that there were multiple witnesses — “and my daughter, who was completely conscious, said they threw a grenade right at her.”


The earliest-known photo of the historic Blackwell School in Marfa, TX. (Blackwell School Alliance)

KRTS News

UTEP Helps Revamp Efforts to Collect Blackwell School History

Over the last 10 years, there have been two big pushes to collect the oral histories of former Blackwell School students. Both efforts eventually stalled due to lack of resources, but a third big push is underway, this time with the help of a few outside organizations.

Walk into the Blackwell School today and you can tell it was originally a church back in the 1880’s. There’s two big and echoey main rooms, vaulted ceilings and dusty, hardwood floors. This building was Marfa’s segregated Hispanic school until 1965 when the district integrated.

Today it’s a museum. In one room there are all kinds of memorabilia from the Blackwell days, like trophies and sports uniforms.

Gretel Enck shows me a room full of pictures of past teachers and students. Enck is President of the Blackwell School Alliance — the organization responsible for the renovation of the old Blackwell School.

She says for many years the goal of the Alliance was to preserve the physical building, and that made sense, at first. But now they’re shifting their focus.

“I mean this is a great old building, but to me the value that it has is in being a tangible place, or repository, for the stories of Blackwell,” she says.

The alliance has been collecting those stories in fits and starts over the last 10 years, with two big pushes. So far 28 oral histories have been recorded, but the alliance hasn’t previously had the support it’s needed to get more than that.

But now, armed with a $1500 grant from Humanities Texas, the effort is getting a kickstart. Enck and the Blackwell team want to get 50 oral histories this time around, and for help they’re teaming up with the Institute of Oral History at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).


Trans-Pecos Pipeline opponents gathered to protest at a construction site off Highway 90 near Marfa, TX. (Travis Bubenik/KRTS)

KRTS News

Protesters Say They Expect More Direct Efforts To Block Pipeline Construction

Native American groups and some Big Bend-area residents gathered to protest the Trans-Pecos Pipeline near Marfa on Sunday. 

Drums mixed with the sounds of heavy machinery as opponents gathered at a construction site for the natural gas project off Highway 90. Activists said at one point about 50 people hopped a fence onto the site. Pipeline opponent David Keller described what happened.

“In the very beginning when they arrived, they did cross the fence, so there was kind of the cops and Border Patrol massed to try and deal with it,” he said. “There wasn’t any altercations I don’t think, everything was peaceful, so they backed up.”

Mark Glover said he was confronted by a Presidio County Sheriff’s Office deputy after stepping onto the site.

“I might’ve gotten a little too far out, and [Deputy Mitchell Garcia] came over and grabbed me, and pinned me up there by the outhouse,” he said.

Video of the confrontation surfaced Monday afternoon.

Glover said protest leaders had what he called “negotiations” with authorities, and that ultimately there were no arrests. Protesters eventually moved back off the site to the side of the highway.

Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez was later at the scene, but would not comment.


Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions pledges his support for then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump before speaking to supporters on Oct. 10 at a rally in Ambridge, Pa. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

KRTS News

Trump Names Picks For National Security Adviser, Attorney General, CIA Director

Updated at 10:30 a.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump announced his selections today for three key posts: Michael Flynn for national security adviser, Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general and Rep. Mike Pompeo for CIA director.

The attorney general and CIA director nominees will need to be confirmed by the Senate. The national security adviser does not need Senate confirmation.

Sen. Jeff Sessions

The 69-year-old Republican senator, who has been offered the position of attorney general, was one of the first lawmakers to ally himself with the Trump campaign. He embraces a forceful anti-immigration platform and a tough approach to fighting crime.

Sessions “is a world-class legal mind and considered a truly great Attorney General and U.S. Attorney in the state of Alabama,” Trump said in a statement from his transition team.

“I am humbled to have been asked by President-elect Trump to serve as Attorney General of the United States,” Sessions said. “My previous 15 years working in the Department of Justice were extraordinarily fulfilling. I love the Department, its people and its mission. I can think of no greater honor than to lead them.”


The city of Georgetown, Texas is on the cusp of buying 100% renewable energy. The city pursued renewables as the Clean Power Plan was being developed by the Obama administration. The plan is before a federal appeals but the new administration is expected to kill the plan before the court issues its ruling. (Lorne Matalon)

KRTS News

Texas City Moves To 100 Percent Renewable Energy, Spurred By Federal Plan That New Administration Is Expected To Spurn

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Donald Trump’s victory and the impending Republican majority in Congress mean the Obama administration’s initiative to cut greenhouse gas emissions – the  Clean Power Plan – is almost certainly dead on arrival. It’s currently before a federal appeals court, under challenge by 24 states, but the new administration is expected to spike the plan before the court rules.

Yet one conservative Texas city has decided to do what the plan was meant to help promote. It’s going 100 percent renewable – wind and solar – in a state largely defined by oil and gas. There are environmental benefits to the switch, but the decision is all about the money.

In the central Texas city of Georgetown, the droning sound of natural gas powered industrial air conditioning represents unpredictability. Natural gas prices are low now, but historically that market is like a yo-yo. This city of 55,000 is on the cusp of joining Burlington, Vermont, population 42,000, as the country’s only sizable cities buying 100 percent power from renewable energy. Liberal Burlington is a far cry ideologically from fiercely conservative Georgetown, but they’re fellow travelers in energy.

“So we begin the conversations of what the future might look like,” explained Georgetown’s utility chief Jim Briggs.

The city had been buying power from a utility that was expanding its coal-fired power plants.  But when the Obama administration began pushing back against new coal plants, Briggs decided to go all green, and it had nothing to do with the environment.

“It was regulation and legislation coming out of Washington,” he explained.

Then there was the money.

“We wanted the least risk, most cost effective option we could get for the community.”


A Border Patrol veihicle drives past vehicle barriers near Deming, NM. (Jim Greenhill via Flickr/Creative Commons)

KRTS News

Immigration And Border Security Top President-Elect Trump’s To-Do List

Donald Trump told CBS he plans to build a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border. Adding he’s not going to round up all unauthorized immigrants as he vowed during the campaign — just the law breakers.

From Roma, Texas, Border Patrol Agent Isaac Villegas looks out over the Rio Grande and into Ciudad Miguel Alemán, Mexico, on March 8, 2016. (Martin do Nascimento)

KRTS News

With Trump in D.C., Texas might spend less on border

If President-Elect Donald Trump delivers on his promise to dramatically beef up security on the U.S.-Mexico border, leading Texas lawmakers say they might quit spending so much state tax money on it.

With a tight Texas budget session ahead in 2017, state legislators are already looking for every available dollar. Not having to spend $800 million on border security — the amount allocated in the previous two-year budget — would amount to a huge financial windfall at the state Capitol. Not counting federal funds, the Legislature spent about $114 billion in the last budget.

“We’ve been spending a lot of state resources on issues associated with the border, border security, transnational gangs, human trafficking, so I look forward to maybe holding back on some of that money, actually,” said Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, a member of the powerful Senate Finance Committee. “There’s all sorts of talk about what an administration that will work with Texas border states can do. It’s kind of a new day.”

No one knows for sure what promises Washington will actually deliver on. Already Trump’s vows to undo the North American Free Trade Agreement, rip up the Iranian nuclear deal and impose term limits on Congress are meeting the reality of financial markets, geopolitics and entrenched government bureaucracy.

With the uncertainty in Washington in mind, Republican state Rep. Dennis Bonnen, author of the border security package in the Texas House of Representatives, said he wants Texas, which straddles two-thirds of the U.S-Mexico border, to keep a robust presence along the international boundary until lawmakers see what concrete steps are taken in a Trump Administration.


Diver in the San Solomon Springs at Balmorhea State Part (David Martin Davies)

KRTS News

Rising Concerns That New Oilfield Could Threaten Balmorhea Springs

The recent discovery of a massive oilfield in West Texas has many in the region on edge. Some are anticipating on a flow of jobs to the area but others are concerned that the drilling will spoil the desert’s beloved springs.

Scuba diving into the San Solomon Springs is like exploring a coral reef – except it’s in the middle of the West Texas Chihuahuan desert.

The water is crystal clear and filled with fish. They swim right up to the divers and surround them.

In a cave there are six large catfish who are less social. And 25 feet deep at the bottom the spring water is evident – jetting up through the sand – keeping the pool at a constant temperature.”

“It’s heated by the springs – by the lava underneath so it’s about 72 to 76 degrees always,” said Edward Wiles.


Elise Pepple

KRTS Spotlight, On the Air

Marfa Public Radio Names Maine Producer Elise Pepple as General Manager

Elise Pepple, a producer of community outreach programming for public radio and podcasts will become the general manager of Marfa Public Radio (KRTS) and West Texas Public Radio (KXWT) this fall.

She has produced for the nationally recognized Story Corps radio series as well as for isolated radio stations in Alaska. Pepple has been a TEDx speaker. She is a resident of Portland, Maine.

“This is a dream position for me,” Pepple said. “It’s an opportunity to help sustain and shape remarkable public radio stations. KRTS and KXWT are a platform to celebrate the wide range of Far West Texas.”

She said she has a strong interest in programming that engages residents in remote rural communities and encourages them to tell their life stories.

Jim Byerlotzer of Midland, president of the Marfa Public Radio Corp. board, welcomed Pepple’s experience in remote parts of the country.

“Our stations in the Big Bend and Permian Basin serve truly distinctive communities set in a huge, magnificent but sometimes isolating landscape,” he said. “Their common radio stations can be a vital unifying force.”


The exhibit at Clayton's Overlook, at the Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center south of Fort Davis, provides a key to the volcanic history of the Davis Mountains. It also shows how geology has shaped the region's history and culture.
Nature Notes

The Clayton’s Overlook Exhibit: A Key to Davis Mountains Geology, History

Lava surged and surged again, in vast flows hundreds of feet thick. Eruptions spewed ash and lava. Magma pooled beneath the Earth. Weathered over millions of years, the products of that fiery activity are sublime today. That volcanic chapter is … Continue reading

Nature Notes is broadcast Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:35 am and 4:45 pm.
Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy
The Rambling Boy

Thinking About Christmas (Cards)

Lonn Taylor loves Christmas cards — for many reasons. But he suspects they’re waning in popularity and is sometimes tempted to quit mailing them.

On today’s installment of the Rambling Boy, Lonn tells us a bit of history about the first Christmas cards, why he hopes someone creates a Christmas card archive for future historians, and why he plans to keep sending them out.

The Rambling Boy is broadcast Mondays after the 10 am newscast and again after the 7 pm newscast.
KRTS News

No Country for Old Music :: Best Music of 2016 :: Part Two

Back for Part Two? Well you’ve come to the right place. The following are Jackson and Sassy Pants’ favorite tunes of the year.

So much good music, we had to switch the format to two-hours this week (Sorry Sound Opinions) to fit more in (narrowing down is hard). Keep in mind that none of these songs/albums are in any particular order, but are just tracks we were diggin’ this year.

Lonn Taylor, the Rambling Boy
The Rambling Boy

El Paso Public Library’s Big Bend Archives

In this week’s edition of Rambling Boy, Lonn takes us back to the Big Bend of the 1890s through  El Paso Public Library’s archive of files from Murphy & Walker, a general mercantile store in Marfa.

The Rambling Boy is broadcast Mondays after the 10 am newscast and again after the 7 pm newscast.
Sarah Gubbens, left, and Elise Pepple
West Texas Talk

Fri. Dec 16 Interview: Sarah Gubbens, Producer of I Love Dick

I Love Dick is an Amazon television series about the mutual attraction that married couple  Chris (played by Kathryn Hahn) and Sylvère (played by Griffin Dunne) have for a man named Dick (played by Kevin Bacon) — the founder of the fictional Marfa Institute. It’s based on the 1997 novel by Chris Kraus of the same name.

The pilot premiered on Amazon back in August, and the team is about to wrap up filming on location in Marfa this weekend.

Tonight on West Texas Talk, host Elise Pepple sits down with Sarah Gibbons — co-creator, executive producer, and writer of I Love Dick. They talk about how the show came to be, why Sarah found the Kraus’ original novel so compelling, and how to produce art outside of the typical “male gaze.”

 

West Texas Talk is broadcast live at 6:30 pm each weekday.
