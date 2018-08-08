2018 Big Bend Ranch Rodeo Begins August 10

Big Bend Ranch Rodeo (Scott Van Osdol)

The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo takes place from Friday, August 10 to Sunday, August 12 at various locations in Alpine.

The rodeo showcases the everyday work of cowboys that takes place on cattle ranches. Some of the events for this year’s program are bronc riding, wild cow milking, team doctoring, team branding, and team sorting.

Ashley Wood, a committee member with the ranch rodeo, says she feels passionate about supporting the heritage the rodeo helps preserve. “It’s a dying art. These guys, you know, go and work on a ranch everyday,” Wood says. “[P]eople don’t really know what that’s all about. They don’t know what it involves. And that’s important to me to keep that alive.”

The proceeds benefit Sul Ross State University in ranch related needs.

You can find out more about the rodeo here.