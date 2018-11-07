2018 Midterm Election Results in West Texas

(Erik Hersman via Flickr/CC BY 2.0)

Results for the November 6, 2018 midterm elections are in.

In one of the closest races Texas has seen in a while, Sen. Ted Cruz eked out a victory over El Paso Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke, sending Cruz back to Washington for another term.

Other statewide races weren’t as close. Republican incumbents swept the statewide ballot last night. Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick held on to their spots at the top of the ticket. In the Land Commissioner race, George P. Bush maintained his seat. Along with Bush, Comptroller Glen Hegar, and Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick all won by wide margins. Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Attorney General Ken Paxton also won their races, although they were closer than some expected.

In education-related elections, Alpine voters passed a $22.5 million bond. In Ector County, voters with the district approved a tax rate election, which officials have said will largely go towards improving teacher salaries.

STATEWIDE, CONGRESSIONAL, LEGISLATIVE

U.S. Senate Ted Cruz (REP) U.S. House Representative, District 11 Mike Conaway (REP) **U.S. House Representative, District 23 Will Hurd (REP) Governor Greg Abbott (REP) Attorney General Ken Paxton (REP) Comptroller Glenn Hegar (REP) Land Commissioner George P. Bush (REP) Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (REP) Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick (REP) Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 2 Jimmy Blacklock (REP) Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 4 John Devine (REP) Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 6 Jeff Brown (REP) Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Sharon Keller (REP) Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7 Barbara Parker Hervey (REP) Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8 Michelle Slaughter (REP) Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 Yvonne Rodriguez (DEM) Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 Gina M. Palafox (DEM) State Senator, District 31 Kel Seliger (REP) State Representative, District 74 Poncho Nevarez (DEM) State Representative, District 81 Brooks Landgraf (REP) State Representative, District 82 Tom Craddick (REP)

**After an overnight turn of events in which Ortiz Jones appeared to pull ahead, major news outlets retracted their projections in favor of Hurd, and Hurd regained the lead by 700 votes, Ortiz Jones may call for a recount. Stay tuned.

Brewster County

NOTES: In Brewster County, voters weighed in on contested races for County Judge, County Treasurer, JP Precinct 1, and County Commissioner.

Voters passed a $22.5 million bond in a special election for Alpine Independent School District. This means Alpine residents will see an increase in the amount of annual property taxes they owe — the money will go towards the construction of a new academic building for the high school, including upgraded science labs and improved technology and security.

County Judge Eleazar R. Cano (DEM) District Clerk Jo Ann Salgado (DEM) County Clerk Berta Rios-Martinez (DEM) County Treasurer Julie Morton (DEM) County Commissioner Pct.2 Sara Allen Colando (DEM) County Commissioner Pct.4 Mike “Coach” Pallanez (DEM) Justice of the Peace Pct.1 Robert “Bob” Steele (REP) Justice of the Peace Pct.2 Jim Burr (DEM) Justice of the Peace Pct.3 Susana M. Gonzales (DEM) School District Trustee 1 Marina Aguilar School District Trustee 2 Lupe Garcia

Ector County

NOTES: In Ector County, voters weighed in on contested races for State Senator, State Representative, County Commissioner, County Chairman and City Council Districts 3, 4 and 5.

In a special election for Ector County Independent School District, voters passed a property tax increase to fund increased salaries for ECISD staff and other maintenance and operations projects.

Voters also passed a proposition to establish an at-large member Odessa City Council member and elected Peggy Dean.

County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Armando Rodriguez (DEM) Chief Justice 11th District Court of Appeals John Bailey (REP) District Judge, 70th Judicial District Denn Whalen (REP) District Judge, 244th Judicial District James Rush (REP) District Judge, 358th Judicial District W. Stacey Trotter (REP) County Judge Debi Hays (REP) Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1 Brooke Hendricks-Green (REP) Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2 Christopher M. Clark (REP) District Clerk Clarissa Webster (REP) County Clerk Jennifer Martin (REP) County Treasurer Cleopatra Anderson (REP) County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Gregg Simmons (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Terry Lange (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Missi Walden (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3 Sherwood (Woody) Kupper (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 Eddy W. Spivey (DEM) City Council At-Large Peggy Dean City Council, District 3 Detra White City Council, District 4 Tom Sprawls City Council, District 5 Mari Spivey Willis Jeff Davis County

NOTES: In Jeff Davis County, Mary Ann Luedecke was re-elected as Justice of the Peace in the county’s only contested race.

County Judge Kerith Risa Sproul (DEM) District and County Clerk Jennifer Wright (REP) County Treasurer Dawn Kitts (REP) County Commissioner Pct.2 Todd Jagger (DEM) County Commissioner Pct.4 Albert W. Miller (DEM) Justice of the Peace Mary Ann Luedecke (REP)

Midland County

NOTES: Of Midland County’s contested races, the most heavily watched were 2 At-Large seats for City Council, as well as 2 seats on the Midland ISD board of trustees. For Midland ISD Trustee District 5, Heidi Kirk will face either John Trischitti or Thomas Wolfmueller in a runoff on December 11.

District Judge, 238th Judicial District Elizabeth Byer Leonard (REP) District Judge, 318th Judicial District David W. Lindemood (REP) District Judge, 358th Judicial District Robin Malone Darr (REP) District Judge, 441st Judicial District Jeff Robnett (REP) County Judge Terry Johnson (REP) District Clerk Alex “Lex” Archuleta (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Terry M. Luck (REP) Constable, Pct. 3 Larry Woodruff (DEM) Judge, County Court at law K. Kyle Peeler (REP) Judge, County Court at law, No. 2 Marvin L. Moore (REP) County Clerk Alison Haley (REP) County Treasurer Mitzi Baker (REP) County Commissioner, Pct. No. 2 Robert R. “Robin” Donnelly (REP) County Commissioner, Pct. No. 4 Randy Prude (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. No. 2 David M. Cobos (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. No. 3 Billy G. Johnson, Jr. (DEM) Justice of the Peace, Pct. No. 4 John Wesley Barton (REP) City Council At-Large Michael Trost

Spencer Robnett City Council, District 1 A. Scott Dufford City Council, District 2 John B. Love III Midland ISD Trustee, District 3 Tommy Bishop **Midland ISD Trustee, District 5 Heidi Kirk

John Trischitti

Thomas Wolfmueller Midland ISD Trustee, District 6 Rick Davis

**The seat for Midland ISD Trustee, District 5 will be decided in a runoff race on December 11. It will remain unclear whether Heidi Kirk will face John Trischitti or Thomas Wolfmueller until provisional ballots are counted. Wolfmueller led Trischitti by 1 vote as of the end of election day.

Presidio County

NOTES: All local races in Presidio County were decided in the 2018 primary election.

Voters authorized Marfa ISD’s board of trustees to purchase attendance credits from to educate students from a partner district with local tax revenues. 133 voted for the proposal, and 24 voted against.