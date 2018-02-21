Programming changes are beginning in March!

We’re excited to announce a second round of programming changes coming to the airwaves beginning March 5, 2018! Our station is always striving to provide engaging content that helps us stay connected and allows us to better understand our world. These programming updates are based on feedback from listeners like you.
Our West Texas Talk survey revealed that our listeners typically tune into the program about twice a week. Additionally, many have expressed missing the program when it aired in the morning. West Texas Talk will now only air on Thursday evening from 6 to 6:30 pm, and rebroadcast Friday morning from 9 to 9:30 am. As usual, you’ll also hear from local and visiting artists, musicians, authors, scientists, and other interesting personalities. We’re creating new opportunities for local voices during Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and the Weekend Events Calendar. Stay tuned.
For more information, tune into the “State of the Station” on Friday, February 23rd at 6:30 pm.
If you have any questions or comments, please email us at info@marfapublicradio.org.
Here are the highlights of our updated programming:
- From 9 to 10 am Monday through Thursday, you’ll hear 1A with Joshua Johnson in lieu of On Point. With a name inspired by the First Amendment*, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports and humor. 1A’s goal is to act as a national mirror — taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be. We made the decision to replace On Point based on listener feedback expressing that the show lacked relevance to West Texans.
- All Things Considered will now air every weekday from 3 to 5:30 pm, followed by Marketplace. Previously, All Things Considered aired until 6 pm, but omitting the last half hour allows us to broadcast some of the most highly produced radio programs in the country, which previously only aired on weekends.
- Now from 6-7 pm, you’ll be able to hear This American Life on Monday, Bullseye with Jesse Thorn on Tuesday, Reveal on Wednesday, and The Moth on Friday.
- Overheard with Evan Smith will be added to our lineup of shows from 6:30 to 7 pm on Thursdays, and 9:30 to 10 am on Fridays. We want to give listeners more content produced in the lone star state. Evan Smith, The Texas Tribune CEO, brings you in-depth interviews with today’s most fascinating public figures.
- Latino USA will shift from Friday afternoons to Sunday from 3 to 4 pm.
- It’s been a long great run, but we’ll finally bid adieu to the beloved program Car Talk. Click and Clack have been the sound of weekend public radio for 35 years. Tom Magliozzi passed away in 2014, and the show will now be retired. You’ll be able to hear TED Radio Hour during the 10 to 11 am slot on Saturdays.