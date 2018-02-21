Programming changes are beginning in March!

We’re excited to announce a second round of programming changes coming to the airwaves beginning March 5, 2018! Our station is always striving to provide engaging content that helps us stay connected and allows us to better understand our world. These programming updates are based on feedback from listeners like you.

Our West Texas Talk survey revealed that our listeners typically tune into the program about twice a week. Additionally, many have expressed missing the program when it aired in the morning. West Texas Talk will now only air on Thursday evening from 6 to 6:30 pm, and rebroadcast Friday morning from 9 to 9:30 am. As usual, you’ll also hear from local and visiting artists, musicians, authors, scientists, and other interesting personalities. We’re creating new opportunities for local voices during Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and the Weekend Events Calendar. Stay tuned.

For more information, tune into the “State of the Station” on Friday, February 23rd at 6:30 pm.

If you have any questions or comments, please email us at info@marfapublicradio.org.

Here are the highlights of our updated programming: