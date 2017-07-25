Texas Music Hour of Power !!LIVE!! Saturday 7/29

Posted on July 25, 2017

* THE SPECTACLE RETURNS *
Make your plans to join us for Joe Nick Patoski’s Texas Music Hour of Power * LIVE * from the studios of Marfa Public Radio and Patio Party. Sat. 6 to 9 this Sat. 7/29. FREE & fun for the Whole Family.

Crazy From The Heat? Come Stir Up A Ruckus!* Meet Pepino McCoy and the World Famous Image Wranglers * Ca$h Prizes * Complementary Perfume For the Ladies * Balloons For the Kiddies * Music For All Occasions * Limbo contest and Human Pyramid *

Participants will have The Chance to be Joe Nick’s * GUEST DJ * on a future TMHoP and win a Salvation starter kit ( includes practice snake, prayer cloth bandana and poster suitable for framing). + Marfa Public Radio swag! *

 

