Texas Music Hour of Power !!LIVE!! Saturday 7/29

midnight-1 am | Night Train Express

1-4 am | Undercurrents, public radio’s freewheeling eclectic music mix of triple A, rock, folk, blues, native, Americana, world, reggae, dub and electronica with host Gregg McVicar

4-5 am | Classical Morning

5-9 am | Morning Edition, weekly morning news program with stories from around the world

9-10 am | On Point, news analysis program that takes calls on different topics currently in the media

10-11 am | Texas Standard, up-to-the-moment coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy – from a Texas perspective

11 am-1 pm | Classical Midday, host Roseland Klein showcases classical pieces and gives a bit of background for her selections

1-3 pm | Here & Now, reflects the fluid world of news as it’s happening in the middle of the day, with timely, smart and in-depth news, interviews and conversation

3-6 pm | All Things Considered, each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound

6-6:30 pm | Marketplace, public radio’s daily magazine on business and economics news for the rest of us

6:30-7 pm | West Texas Talk, local interview program with a wide range of topics from artists in town to local government issues and more

7-8 pm | World Cafe, host David Dye serves up an eclectic mix of music from blues, rock, and world, to folk, and alternative country with live performances and interviews with celebrated and emerging artists

8-9 pm | West Texas Jazz, Dave Leonnig hosts this program that celebrates jazz history and geography as related to the development and emergence of jazz art form in the United States

9-11 pm | Lost Frequencies, Nocturnal jazz, exotica, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, Latin jazz and other lost sounds from atmospheric, otherworldly places

11 pm-midnight | Thee Midnight Snack

NPR Newscasts: Daily at the top of most hours.

Star Date: Daily at 11am and 7pm.