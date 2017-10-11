A conversation with humorist David Sedaris about his new book “Theft by Finding”

In this episode of West Texas Talk, find out why David Sedaris is fascinated by “people behaving horribly.” Sedaris also speaks with his signature candor and wit about the process of going through decades of old diaries to write his newest book.

