Alpine Police In Search Of Murder Suspect

Alpine’s Police Department has an arrest warrant out for Robert Nin, 42, of Alpine. (Photo courtesy of Alpine Police Department)

The Alpine Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred on the 300 block of South Cockrell Street in Alpine.

On social media, the department announced an arrest warrant for Robert Nin of Alpine, a 42-year-old white male. According to the post, Nin is considered armed and dangerous.

Marfa Police Chief Estevan Marquez says area law enforcement has been alerted to look out for an older model Volkswagen Jetta — silver or gray in color —which the suspect is believed to be driving.

The murder victim’s name has not been released, and as of Saturday afternoon, their family had not yet been notified.

Alpine Police urges anyone with information to call 432-837-3486.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.