Alpine’s Big Bend Brewing To Close, Suspending All Operations

Big Bend Brewing is known for naming its beers after the region, from Terlingua Gold to National Park. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

Big Bend Brewing Co., which has had a presence in West Texas for the last six years, announced it will “suspend operations.”

The announcement to close by Dec. 31 comes as the company was in the process of building a $3 million production facility, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

“Now, due to a combination of unforeseen hurdles in building our San Antonio location and the challenging macroeconomic conditions affecting investment in the craft beer sector, we find ourselves facing some tough choices,” read a statement from the Alpine-based company.

Part of the “unforeseen hurdles” may include the bankruptcy of the Canadian company Big Bend Brewing was purchasing their manufacturing equipment from.

The West Texas craft beer company reportedly paid more than $1 million for the production equipment — including fermenters, a boiler, and silo — for its new San Antonio production site. Big Bend Brewing’s vice president of operations Mahala Guevera told Brewbound that the company needed the new location in order to be “financially sustainable.”

Guevara told the craft beer trade website that the Alpine brewery had maxed out its production, which is what led the company to pursue a San Antonio location.

On their post to social media, the company suggested the brewery could come back in the future.

“We remain hopeful and are working hard to make the stoppage temporary.”