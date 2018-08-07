Andy Grant In-Studio Performance

Andy, Jimmy, and Paul at Marfa Public Radio ; Jackson Wisdorf

Andy Grant (along with Jimmy Magliozzi and Paul Ritacco) joined us in Marfa Public Radio’s Studio A to play a few songs.

Andy is a musician, singer/songwriter, who began his career playing guitar with notable acts like Deer Tick and The Shivers.

Currently residing in Marfa, Andy has been playing shows around town for the last couple months, and we’re happy to get him in to the Marfa Public Radio studios to play.

Andy describes his music as “Romantic Rock n’ Roll,” and we think you’ll see why in this intimate, in-studio performance.

You can listen to some more of Andy’s tunes here.

Songs Performed:

1.) I Choose You, I Do

2.) Foolish Heart

3.) You and Me

4.) I See it All