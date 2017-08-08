At Hurd’s Alpine Campaign Stop, Concerns of How U.S. Secures Border

U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-San Antonio, speaks at his election watch party at the Hotel Elian in San Antonio on November 8, 2016. Photo by Spike Johnson

West Texas representative Will Hurd is traveling throughout his district this week. At a stop in Alpine, Hurd discussed border security from a different angle: protecting the individual rights of Texans.

Hurd wasted no time getting to the point on border security.

“I’ve talked about how private property rights are so important to Texans,” Hurd said to a crowd packed into a conference room in Sul Ros.

The former CIA agent recently made headlines for introducing a bill he’s dubbed the SMART ACT, which calls for a technology upgrade for border surveillance. Hurd says this makes more sense than erecting a physical wall.

“The government coming in and trying to take you know a mile or half mile of width makes no sense, especially when we have the technology today in 2017 that is so inexpensive,” said Hurd. “So why are we not using that along our border?”

But for some constituents in the crowd, Hurd’s approach to securing the Texas-Mexico border only raises more concerns about constitutional rights. Brent Buchanan is a 27-year-old rancher who lives 26 miles south of Marfa.

“South of the checkpoints you really don’t have 4th Amendment rights,” Buchanan says, recalling a time he was pulled over. “At any point they can roll up to you in your truck, tell you to get out at gunpoint and search through all your stuff.”

For Buchanan, talk of using technology to surveil the border doesn’t sit well. “My privacy is really really important. That’s why I call this area home.”

As for clamping down on illegal immigration, he said he’s not too concerned about that. “Our best employees on the ranches have been illegal immigrants that we’ve helped get papers for,” Buchanan said.

Representative Hurd continues his tour throughout the week before rejoining his fellow congressmen in D.C. in September.