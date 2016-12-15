Authorities Make Pot Bust in Brewster County After Pursuit

The white Chevrolet truck found to be carrying 1,264 lbs. of marijuana (Brewster County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Brewster County say they seized 1,264 lbs. of marijuana from a truck that fled from a traffic stop, leading police on a high-speed chase through rugged pastures.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday around 8:35 AM deputies attempted to pull over a white Chevrolet truck. The truck reportedly stopped, but then sped off at a “high rate of speed” before deputies could approach the driver.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies pursued the vehicle, which ran off a road through a pasture and through multiple fences. Bundles of marijuana were said to have fallen out of the truck as it hopped a railroad track and then “continued to an open pasture up a mountain.”

At that point, the sheriff’s office says, the deputies began chasing the vehicle on foot, and “unknown individuals” jumped out of the truck and ran into the nearby mountains.

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said it’s believed there were two people that fled. As of Thursday morning, they had still not been found. The truck was found to be loaded down with multiple bundles of marijuana.

“They ran into the direction towards maybe Double Diamond [south of Alpine],” Sheriff Dodson says. “We’re letting folks know that if they see a couple guys walking around to give us a holler.”