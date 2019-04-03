Biologist James Cornett On The Greater Roadrunner

Posted on April 3, 2019

Roadrunner (James Cornett)

Roadrunners are one of the most well-known birds in the United States and have fascinated many, like biologist James Cornett. He’s the author of  The Chihuahuan Desert, The Splendid Ocotillo, Wildlife of the Southwestern DesertsIndian Uses of Desert Plants, and most recently, The Greater Roadrunner.

Diana Nguyen talked to Cornett to find out what he’s learned about roadrunners.

Cornett will speak at 7 pm on Thursday, April 4th at the Crowley Theater for the Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute’s Roger Conant Guest Lecturer Program.

About Diana Nguyen

Diana Nguyen produces the interview program West Texas Talk. She is particularly interested in exploring the intersection of range life, high-brow art, and the vast oil fields of West Texas.

