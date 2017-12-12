Blue Origin Set to Begin Test Flights This Week

The moment New Shepard’s crew capsule separated from its rocket booster during last year’s test launch. (Blue Origin)

After a year-long hiatus, the commercial space company Blue Origin is resuming test flights at its West Texas facility.

The test flight scheduled for Monday was reportedly delayed and then ultimately scrubbed.

Company representatives haven’t said why the launch was nixed. But Blue Origin will have a couple days if they want to try again. According to a filing with the Federal Aviation Administration, the commercial space company has closed the airspace around its Van Horn test site until Thursday to “provide a safe environment for rocket launch and recovery.”

After Monday’s scrubbed test, it remains unclear when Blue Origin may attempt the test flight again.

The company — owned by billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — is expected to test its New Shepard space vehicle. It’s been just over a year since the company ran test flights for the project. This time, Blue Origin is reportedly testing a series of propulsion models and new crew capsules.