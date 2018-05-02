Davis Mountains Resort Shelter Information

Pat Olivias, fire chief for Fort Davis, unloading ATVs at the base of Brown Mountain/Crows Nest. (Photo by Sally Beauvais / KRTS)

The McDannald ranch fire has grown on the northwest region of the Davis Mountains, affecting 12,000 acres as of Tuesday night. Fire crews will be in the Davis Mountains Resort setting up protective efforts this morning.

There is no mandatory evacuation for the DMR community, but officials are strongly encouraging residents to evacuate if they feel unsafe.

Fire officials say their focus is on structure protection, meaning areas like the DMR and the Crow’s Nest.

More fire resources will be available today. Yesterday some fire resources responding in the Davis Mountains area were diverted to a brush fire in Brewster County.

If you’re in the DMR and preparing to evacuate, fire officials are saying there will be a lot of road traffic. They’re recommending anyone evacuating to do so sooner rather than later.

RESOURCES:

Fort Davis Justice of the Peace Mary Ann Luedecke has offered a trailer to help residents move any horses they have. She’ll be available at the Old Country Store in the DMR until Midday. She can be reached at 432-249-0748.

The horses will be taken to the Marfa Arena. Owners are asked to take a lead rope and a halter. Owners will be responsible for feeding their horses.

If you’re in the DMR and looking to shelter a cat, dog or large animal, Hillary’s Nut farm in Fort Davis is offering to put them up. They can be reached at 432-249-0620

Fort Davis Veterinarian Services is also offering up space. They can be reached at 432-426-3086. Additionally, Grand Companions has room for pets. Their number is 432-426-3724.

Each facility has varying capacity.

Currently, there isn’t a mandatory evacuation order for residents of the DMR, which means there isn’t a designated evacuation center. However, several places in Fort Davis are offering shelter for those residents of the DMR who have decided to evacuate. The St. Joseph’s Parish Hall has opened it’s doors to evacuees, they’re able to accommodate up to 200 people.

The Fellowship Hall at the First Baptist Church in Fort Davis has space as well. There will be kitchen access, showers and residents for people seeking shelter. Additionally, Marfa Public Radio will help connect people looking for shelter with those providing it.

If you have an have an extra room or a casita and you’re willing to shelter someone displaced by the McDannald ranch fire, contact us at 432-729-4578 or info@marfapublicradio.org.