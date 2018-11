Día de los Muertos Remembrances

Día de los Muertos Offrenda @ The Capri in Marfa, TX ; via Phoenix Navidson

For Día de los Muertos, we asked for our listeners to write, call-in, and come by our studios to remember their loved ones who have passed.

We would like to thank everyone who participated from the bottom of our hearts for their beautiful replies – This audio collage is dedicated to the lives of loved ones from across our broadcast range and beyond.