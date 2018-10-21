Early Voting Begins Today. See What’s On Your Ballot And What You Need To Vote

(Erik Hersman via Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
Early voting in the November Midterms begins today Monday, Oct. 2 and runs through Nov. 2.
Across counties, in West Texas, there is a slew of local and county-wide races on the ballot. You can find a breakdown of what you can expect to see on your ballot below. If you don’t see your county below, you can enter your address here to see a sample ballot for your area.
Brewster County
NOTES: There are a handful of uncontested races and 3 active races. The competitive races on the Brewster County ballot include the following: County Judge, County Treasurer JP Precinct 1, and County Commissioner.
There will also be a special election for Alpine Independent School District. Voters will decide on a bond election.
It reads: “The issuance of a $22,588,000 of bonds to construct, acquire and equip school buildings, and levying the tax in payment thereof.”
|U.S. House Representative, District 23
|Will Hurd (REP)
Gina Ortiz Jones (DEM)
Ruben Corvalan (IND)
|State Representative District 74
|Poncho Nevárez (DEM)
|Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
|Yvonne Rodriguez (DEM)
|Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
|Gina M. Palafox (DEM)
|County Judge
|Lori Drawe-Holguin (REP)
Eleazar R. Cano (DEM)
|District Clerk
|Jo Ann Salgado (DEM)
|County Clerk
|Berta Rios-Martinez (DEM)
|County Treasurer
|Donna Nunley (REP)
Julie Morton (DEM)
|County Commissioner Pct.2
|Hank Mast (REP)
Sara Allen Colando (DEM)
|County Commissioner Pct.4
|Mike “Coach” Pallanez (DEM)
|Justice of the Peace Pct.1
|Robert “Bob” Steele (REP)
Eva Garcia Milan (Write-In)
Jerry Sotello (Write-In)
|Justice of the Peace Pct.2
|Jim Burr (DEM)
|Justice of the Peace Pct.3
|Susana M. Gonzales (DEM)
Ector County
NOTES: In Ector County, there are few contested races. Voters will decide on who they want for State Senator, State Representative, County Commissioner and County Chairman.
There will also be a special election for Ector County Independent School District. At the end of the ballot, voters will decide on a Tax Rate Election.
It reads: “Approving the ad valorem tax rate of $1.279570 per $100 valuation in Ector County Independent School District for the current year, a rate that is $0.132967 higher per $100 valuation than the school district rollback tax rate, for the purpose of capital and maintenance and operations.”
|State Senator, District 31
|Kel Seliger (REP)
Jack B. Westbrook (LIB)
|State Representative, District 81
|Armando Gamboa (DEM)
Brooks Landgraf (REP)
|County Commissioner, Pct. 4
|Russel Wright (REP)
Armando Rodriguez (DEM)
|County Chairman
|JoAnna Wells (DEM)
Tisha Crow (REP)
|Chief Justice 11th District Court of Appeals
|John Bailey (REP)
|District Judge, 70th Judicial District
|Denn Whalen (REP)
|District Judge, 244th Judicial District
|James Rush (REP)
|District Judge, 358th Judicial District
|W. Stacey Trotter (REP)
|County Judge
|Debi Hays (REP)
|Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1
|Brooke Hendricks-Green (REP)
|Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2
|Christopher M. Clark (REP)
|District Clerk
|Clarissa Webster (REP)
|County Clerk
|Jennifer Martin (REP)
|County Treasurer
|Cleopatra Anderson (REP)
|County Commissioner, Pct. 2
|Gregg Simmons (REP)
|Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1
|Terry Lange (REP)
|Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2
|Missi Walden (REP)
|Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3
|Sherwood (Woody) Kupper (REP)
|Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4
|Eddy W. Spivey (DEM)
Jeff Davis County
NOTES: In Jeff Davis County there is only one contested local race. That’s between Mary Ann Luedecke and J.R. Harrell.
|U.S. House Representative, District 23
|Will Hurd (REP)
Gina Ortiz Jones (DEM)
Ruben Corvalan (IND)
|State Representative, District 74
|Poncho Nevárez (DEM)
|Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
|Yvonne Rodriguez (DEM)
|Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
|Gina M. Palafox (DEM)
|County Judge
|Kerith Risa Sproul (DEM)
|District and County Clerk
|Jennifer Wright (REP)
|County Treasurer
|Dawn Kitts (REP)
|County Commissioner Pct.2
|Todd Jagger (DEM)
|County Commissioner Pct.4
|Albert W. Miller (DEM)
|Justice of the Peace
|J.R. Harrell (DEM)
Mary Ann Luedecke (REP)
Midland County
NOTES: In Midland County, the heavily watched races are the City Council elections and the Midland ISD board of trustees elections.
|U.S. Representative, District 11
|Mike Conaway (REP)
Jack B. Westbrook (LIB)
|District Judge, 238th Judicial District
|Elizabeth Byer Leonard (REP)
|District Judge, 318th Judicial District
|David W. Lindemood (REP)
|District Judge, 358th Judicial District
|Robin Malone Darr (REP)
|District Judge, 441st Judicial District
|Jeff Robnett (REP)
Sara Ruth Spector (DEM)
|County Judge
|Terry Johnson (REP)
Steven Schafersman (DEM)
|District Clerk
|Alex “Lex” Archuleta (REP)
Jordan A. McFadden (DEM)
|Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1
|Terry M. Luck (REP)
Hazel Holmes Hudson (DEM)
|Constable, Pct. 3
|Larry Woodruff (DEM)
|Judge, County Court at law
|K. Kyle Peeler (REP)
|Judge, County Court at law, No. 2
|Marvin L. Moore (REP)
|County Clerk
|Alison Haley (REP)
|County Treasurer
|Mitzi Baker (REP)
|County Commissioner, Pct. No. 2
|Robert R. “Robin” Donnelly (REP)
|County Commissioner, Pct. No. 4
|Randy Prude (REP)
|Justice of the Peace, Pct. No. 2
|David M. Cobos (REP)
|Justice of the Peace, Pct. No. 3
|Billy G. Johnson, Jr. (DEM)
|Justice of the Peace, Pct. No. 4
|John Wesley Barton (REP)
|Midland City Council At-Large
|Michael Trost
Spencer Robnett
Chase Gardaphe
|City Council, District 1
|A. Scott Dufford
|City Council, District 2
|John B. Love III
|Midland ISD Trustee, District 3
|Tommy Bishop
|Midland ISD Trustee, District 5
|Heidi Kirk
John Trischitti III
Thomas Wolfmueller
|Midland ISD Trustee, District 6
|Lauren Party
Rick Davis
Austin Beam
Presidio County
NOTES: There are no contested races in Presidio County.
|U.S. House Representative, District 23
|Will Hurd (REP)
Gina Ortiz Jones (DEM)
Ruben Corvalan (IND)
|State Representative District 74
|Poncho Nevárez (DEM)
|Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
|Yvonne Rodriguez (DEM)
|Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
|Gina M. Palafox (DEM)
|County-District Clerk
|Virginia Pallarez (DEM)
|Tax-Assessor/Collector
|Natalia Williams (DEM)
|County Treasurer
|Frances Garcia (DEM)
|Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
|David Beebe, Precinct 1 (DEM)
|Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
|Juanita Bishop, Precinct 2 (DEM)
|County Judge
|Cinderela Guevara (DEM)
|County Commissioner
Precinct 2
|Eloy Aranda (DEM)
|County Commissioner, Pct. 3
|Jose Cabezuela (DEM)
|County Commissioner, Pct. 4
|Frank (Buddy) Knight (DEM)