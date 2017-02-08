Edward R. Murrow Award Entry: Overall Excellence 2016

Marfa Public Radio serves a large geographic area, from the border of Mexico to the Permian Basin. Although a small station, in terms of staff and listener population, our coverage area is roughly the size of South Carolina. For parts of Far West Texas, it’s the only region-wide, real-time, daily broadcast media.
Audio link above. Rundown for Overall Excellence award submission for 2016.
- Economic coverage with Panama Canal Expansion.
- Political coverage with Dispute of County Conflict of Interest.
- Historical coverage with A New Look at the Porvenir Massacre of 1918.
- Cross-border coverage with A Changing Face of Migration.
- Human-interest features, like the story of a small-town turkey menace, the Animal Control Officer trying to catch him, and the town that gradually accepted him.
- Newscast of West Texas response to the Orlando massacre
Marfa Public Radio is devoted to local, original content and to public service. This is reflected on this website, through election results, youth media projects, localized national issues, and a daily talk show that spotlights the community.
Thanks for your consideration.