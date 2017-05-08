Election Results Across West Texas

(Erik Hersman via Flickr/CC BY 2.0)

Results are in for May elections across West Texas.

In Midland, the most high-profile item up for vote was the city’s type 4B tax election.

Roughly 64 percent, or 3,691 Midlanders, voted against the measure. The 4B tax will now end in the fall.

In Marfa, voters overwhelmingly elected Ann Marie Nafziger as the town’s new mayor, while Irma Salgado received 275 votes to become the new town alderman. In the only contested seat for city council — precinct 4 — David Walstrom edged out Joe Pat Clayton and Eric Willmarth. Lori A. Flores and Katie Price Fowlkes ran unopposed for the precinct 1 and 2 seats, respectively.

In Alpine, Maria Curry received 75 votes to grab the City Council ward 1 seat, while Rick Stephens won the city’s ward 5 seat.

In Presidio, incumbent Mayor John Ferguson won against challenger Dimitri Garcia. Presidio voters also elected Isella Nunez, Victor Hernandez and Samuel Carrasco won seats on the City Council.

Marfa Mayor

Ann Marie Nafziger – 336

Lineaus Lorette – 112

Genevieve Bassham – 115

Marfa Alderman

Meghan Gerety – 77

Britt Webb – 232

Josie B. Simpson – 133

Irma Salgado – 275

Raul N. Lara – 131

Saarin Casper Keck – 144

Marfa precinct 1

Lori A. Flores (unopposed)



Marfa precinct 2

Katie Price Fowlkes (unopposed)

Marfa precinct 4

David R. Walstrom – 203

Joe Pat Clayton – 179

Eric Wilmarth – 124

Presidio Mayor

John Ferguson – 273

Dimitri Garcia – 159

City Council (2 Seats)

Isella Nunez – 294

Ruben Armendariz – 154

Victor Hernandez – 233

City Council (1-year term)

Elida Martinez – 90

Samuel Carrasco – 224

Silverdo Escontreras – 108

Alpine City Council, Ward 1

Nancy Mae Antrim – 66

Maria Curry – 75

Angie Bruns Bermudez – 44



Alpine City Council, Ward 5

Rick Stephens – 82

Sarita Love Hernandez – 60