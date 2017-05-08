Election Results Across West Texas

(Erik Hersman via Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
Results are in for May elections across West Texas.
In Midland, the most high-profile item up for vote was the city’s type 4B tax election.
Roughly 64 percent, or 3,691 Midlanders, voted against the measure. The 4B tax will now end in the fall.
In Marfa, voters overwhelmingly elected Ann Marie Nafziger as the town’s new mayor, while Irma Salgado received 275 votes to become the new town alderman. In the only contested seat for city council — precinct 4 — David Walstrom edged out Joe Pat Clayton and Eric Willmarth. Lori A. Flores and Katie Price Fowlkes ran unopposed for the precinct 1 and 2 seats, respectively.
In Alpine, Maria Curry received 75 votes to grab the City Council ward 1 seat, while Rick Stephens won the city’s ward 5 seat.
In Presidio, incumbent Mayor John Ferguson won against challenger Dimitri Garcia. Presidio voters also elected Isella Nunez, Victor Hernandez and Samuel Carrasco won seats on the City Council.
Marfa Mayor
Ann Marie Nafziger – 336
Lineaus Lorette – 112
Genevieve Bassham – 115
Marfa Alderman
Meghan Gerety – 77
Britt Webb – 232
Josie B. Simpson – 133
Irma Salgado – 275
Raul N. Lara – 131
Saarin Casper Keck – 144
Marfa precinct 1
Lori A. Flores (unopposed)
Marfa precinct 2
Katie Price Fowlkes (unopposed)
Marfa precinct 4
David R. Walstrom – 203
Joe Pat Clayton – 179
Eric Wilmarth – 124
Presidio Mayor
John Ferguson – 273
Dimitri Garcia – 159
City Council (2 Seats)
Isella Nunez – 294
Ruben Armendariz – 154
Victor Hernandez – 233
City Council (1-year term)
Elida Martinez – 90
Samuel Carrasco – 224
Silverdo Escontreras – 108
Alpine City Council, Ward 1
Nancy Mae Antrim – 66
Maria Curry – 75
Angie Bruns Bermudez – 44
Alpine City Council, Ward 5
Rick Stephens – 82
Sarita Love Hernandez – 60