Listeners,
we suffered a major equipment failure on Friday that rendered our playback system inoperative for approximately 10 hours on Saturday beginning around 6 am. The backup for the server audio was unusable. Fortunately, a secondary backup system proved useful but, all of our weekend programming was not up to date in this backup. This has caused a lot of shows to sound bad. We do apologize for the inconvenience and ask that you bear with us for a day or two longer.
Sunday proved to be challenging but, we should see good progress and recovery soon. New equipment is on the way.
Engineering Update
