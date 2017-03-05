Engineering Update

midnight-4 am | Undercurrents, public radio’s freewheeling eclectic music mix of triple A, rock, folk, blues, native, Americana, world, reggae, dub and electronica with host Gregg McVicar

4-5 am | Classical Morning

5-9 am | Morning Edition, weekly morning news program with stories from around the world

9-10 am | On Point, news analysis program that takes calls on different topics currently in the media

10-11 am | Texas Standard, up-to-the-moment coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy – from a Texas perspective

11 am-1 pm | Classical Midday, host Roseland Klein showcases classical pieces and gives a bit of background for her selections

1-3 pm | Here & Now, reflects the fluid world of news as it’s happening in the middle of the day, with timely, smart and in-depth news, interviews and conversation

3-6 pm | All Things Considered, each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound

6-6:30 pm | Marketplace, public radio’s daily magazine on business and economics news for the rest of us

6:30-7 pm | West Texas Talk, local interview program with a wide range of topics from artists in town to local government issues and more

7-9 pm | Far Out West Texas Blue Monday, Doc Cactus hosts a curated mix of Texas blues music

9-11 pm | Blues Before Sunrise, nationally syndicated, award-winning program focusing on vintage blues and R&B

11 pm-midnight | Music XWT “Across West Texas”

NPR Newscasts: Daily at the top of most hours.

Star Date: Daily at 11am and 7pm.