ERCOT Endorses New Transmission Lines in West Texas

The Board of Directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas recently endorsed a new transmission project which includes two new 345-kV (Kilovolt) lines to address future reliability concerns in West Texas.

The project was initially proposed to the ERCOT Regional Planning Group by Oncor and the the American Electric Power Service Corporation – or AEPSC – in April 2016.

According to a press release, sent out today (Wednesday) by ERCOT, The new high voltage power lines will be built by transmission service providers Oncor, the AEPSC, and the Lower Colorado River Authority Transmission Services Corporation.

One 345-kV (Kilovolt) transmission line will connect substations in Odessa and Riverton – This line is planned to span approximately 101 miles across Ector, Winkler, Loving and Reeves counties.

In this area alone, according to the release, peak electricity demand has jumped from 22 MW in 2010 to more than 200 MW in 2016 – Analysts say It is projected to exceed 500 MW by 2021.

The second new transmission line will be located in Pecos County, and is planned to span about 68 miles and connecting the Bakersfield and Solstice substations.

The estimated capital cost for these improvements is $336 million.

ERCOT estimates the project will be completed in the next four to five years, pending approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas.