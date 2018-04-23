Estrada Pleads No Contest to Charges in Zuzu Verk Case

Chris Estrada has pleaded no contest to charges related to the disappearance of Sul Ros student Zuzu Verk. (Photo Courtesy of Brewster County Sheriff’s Office)

A West Texas man has pleaded no contest to charges he was involved in the disappearance of a Sul Ros student in 2016.

In 2017, Chris Estrada was indicted on federal charges of tampering with evidence in the disappearance of Sul Ros Student Zuzu Verk.

Brewster County officials said on Friday that Estrada pleaded no contest to those charges, and was found guilty by district Judge Roy Ferguson.

Shortly after Verk’s body was discovered in a shallow grave outside Alpine last year, Robert Fabian, her then-boyfriend, was charged with murder.

According to the Midland Reporter Telegram, Fabian is believed to be the last person who saw Verk before her disappearance on Oct. 11, 2016. Officials say Fabian called Estrada on two occasions. When Fabian’s apartment was searched, police found only one of the painter’s drop sheets he and Estrada purchased on Oct. 12, according to officials.

Fabian is currently being held at a facility in Caldwell County.

Officials say Estrada will be sentenced at the end of Fabian’s trial.