Fall Membership Drive premiums

Thanks again to the many members, volunteers, supporters, visitors, local businesses, and friends from near and far who made Marfa Public Radio’s Fall membership drive such a success.

We’ve received some questions about the mailout of premiums.

We wanted to let you know that, in order to waste less, we’ve started a new process for our membership merchandise, ordering items only after we have our final tallies of items and sizes.

We are currently in the final stages of preparing this order of membership premiums, including Marfa Public Radio shirts, hats, patches, tote bags, bandanas, and bumper stickers. Merchandise will be shipped to you in November.

Your donations make it possible for Marfa Public Radio to broadcast the high-quality news, stories, and music that you expect, and it ensures that the station continues to thrive as a beacon of radio for West Texas and beyond. Thank you again for becoming a member!