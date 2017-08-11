For This West Texas Saddle Maker, “Dying Art” Persists Amid Changes

Posted on August 11, 2017

The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo brings together working cowboys from across the area to Alpine, where they compete in events like a rodeo performance and mutton busting. Cowboying and events like these are age-old, but they both have faced changes in recent years.  Hear about those with an audio portrait of one West Texas rancher whose saddle-making business has had to adapt to a changing world.

