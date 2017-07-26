Former Rep. Pete Gallego is Touring the District, Mulling Another Run

Credit: Pete Gallego

Former U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego is heavily weighing his options. The one-time representative says he’s considering another run for congress, which would pit him up against current District 23 representative Will Hurd for a fourth time.  We caught up with Gallego this week as he’s touring the district talking with constituents.

 

