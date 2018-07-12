Friday Night Debate Lights: It’ll Be Greg Abbott Vs. Lupe Valdez Vs. Football Vs. The Fair

Democratic candidate for governor Lupe Valdez and incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. (Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune)

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, will debate at least once this fall.

And on Sept. 28, the debate will have some stiff competition: Friday night football and the first day of the State Fair of Texas.

The debate was announced late Wednesday afternoon by the TV stations owned by Nexstar. The Irving-based chain owns stations in small cities and towns across Texas, from Wichita Falls to Waco, from Tyler to El Paso. Its only big-city station is KXAN, the NBC station in Austin. The campaign said the debate will also air on partner stations in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Valdez responded by tweeting, “Thanks @GregAbbott_TX for accepting a debate! We’re in and always happy to discuss our vision for a Texas that works for all. We haven’t agreed to the terms yet – but seriously, during Friday Night Lights? Texans deserve better. Call me, maybe?”

The Dallas Morning News points out that Abbott’s strategy mirrors former Gov. Rick Perry’s in 2006. The Republican who’s now U.S. Energy Secretary accepted only one debate invitation that year, and faced a Democrat and two independents in a head-to-head matchup with Friday night high-school football.