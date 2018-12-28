Fundraiser for Balmorhea Pool Repairs Raises $651K So Far

Due to structural failure, the Balmorhea State Park pool in West Texas will be closed until further notice pending repairs. (Photo Courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife)

By Travis Bubenik, Houston Public Media

A fundraiser to pay for repairs at a popular West Texas swimming hole is in its home stretch.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation —separate from the parks department— is trying to hit a million-dollar fundraising goal to pay for work being done at Balmorhea State Park pool. Once the goal is reached that will trigger an additional million dollar gift from the oil company Apache Corporation.

Repair work to the pool first began on Sept. 4th — nearly 4 months after park staff first discovered “structural damage” to the pool during an annual cleaning.

Since then, crews have removed the pool’s 14,000-pound high dive in order to reach the damaged area and they’ve built a concrete wall to provide better infrastructure.

The state estimates the price-tag for repairs will reach $2 million. As of Friday, TPWF had received $651,000 toward the repairs.

The group’s philanthropy director Susan Houston said the donations received demonstrate “the love people really have for Balmorhea.”

“By the foundation raising private funds for these specific repairs, it prevents the state from having to divert resources away from other critical repairs and maintenance projects across the state,” said Houston.

To date there have been more than 400 donations, from a variety of cities throughout the state. Houston said that includes gifts from 14 other states and Washington, D.C

The Balmorhea area is part of a sprawling new Apache oilfield. Apache’s entrance to the region a couple years ago angered some who feared drilling in the area could harm the pool. So far there’s no sign that’s happened – the state says decades of erosion caused the structural damage.

In a statement to Marfa Public Radio in August, Apache spokesperson Castlen Kennedy said the partnership with TPWF was a “natural choice.”

“The Balmorhea pool is an iconic West Texas destination for Texas families and is critically important to the Balmorhea community, a community where many of our employees live and work,” said Kennedy

The park says it’s hoping to have the pool back open in early 2019.

The deadline for the fundraiser is Dec. 31. You can donate here.

Carlos Morales contributed to this story