Illegal border crossings drop for second month in a row

Immigrants who turned themselves in to border patrol agents after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait to be transported for processing in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, on April 2, 2018. (Reuters/Loren Elliott)

Homeland Security Press Secretary Tyler Houlton hailed the numbers as evidence that the Trump administration’s recent crackdown at the border has deterred immigrants from trying to cross into the country illegally.

By David Yaffe-Bellany, Texas Tribune