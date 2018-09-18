It’s Election Day For Senate District 19. Here’s What You Need To Know

Former U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego (left), a Democrat, and Republican Peter Flores are running for state Senate District 19. Bob Daemmrich: Gallego/Campaign website

Voters across West Texas today will cast their ballots in a special election to replace former state Sen. Carlos Uresti, who stepped down after a jury found him guilty of 11 felonies.

The race for Senate District 19, which includes Brewster County, pits Republican Pete Flores, a retired game warden, against Democrat Pete Gallego, a former U.S. and state representative.

Voters in Brewster County will have until 7 p.m. tonight to cast their ballots.

Nearly 19,000 voters in Senate District 19 — which spans across 17 counties, including 400 miles of the southwest border — cast ballots during early voting, according to the San Antonio Express News.

In Brewster County, more than 1,100 votes were cast during early voting.

The special election will fill a seat in the Texas legislature after former state Sen. Carlos Uresti’s resigned from office. Uresti was convicted on 11 felony charges including money laundering and various counts of fraud.

