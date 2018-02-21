Jury Deliberations Begin In Federal Criminal Trial Against State Sen. Uresti

Texas State Sen. Carlos Uresti and his wife Lleanna Uresti arrive at the John H. Wood Jr. Federal Courthouse for closing arguments in his criminal fraud trial Tuesday. (PHOTO BY JOEY PALACIOS / TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO)

Closing arguments were delivered Tuesday from both the defense and prosecution in the federal trial against State Sen. Carlos Uresti and his involvement in the bankrupt fracking sand company Four Winds Logistics.

By Joey Palacios, Texas Public Radio

Prosecutor Joe Blackwell referred to Four Winds CEO Stan Bates as a con man and said Uresti worked with Bates to knowingly exploit investors for financial gain. Bates pleaded guilty to eight charges last month.

Uresti’s defense attorney Michael McCrum said Uresti was not aware of financial mismanagement at Four Winds and did not intentionally defraud or mislead investors.

Uresti faces 11 charges, including wire fraud and money laundering.

The defense and prosecution also delivered closing arguments in the case of Uresti’s co-defendant Gary Cain, an adviser to Four Winds, who faces nine charges, including money laundering.

The jury received the case Tuesday evening, and will continue deliberating Wednesday.