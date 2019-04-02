Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Presidio Mother and Daughter

Zorayma Lackey and her 4-year-old daughter, of Presidio, have been missing since March 31. (Presidio County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

By Sally Beauvais

Presidio and Brewster County law enforcement are searching for a missing Presidio woman her child. Zorayma Lackey and her 4-year-old daughter, Lena, were last seen in Marfa on Sunday, March 31st, according to Marfa Police Chief Estevan Marquez.

At the time Lackey was driving a silver 4-door Ford F150 truck with a license plate reading GHY7971. Marquez says Lackey had informed her mother on Sunday afternoon that she and her daughter were on their way back to Presidio.

Lackey was last seen near the Hotel Paisano wearing blue jeans, a mustard-colored shawl and a fedora hat.

Officials are urging anyone who believes they see the vehicle or Lackey and her daughter to call the Presidio or Brewster County Sheriffs Office.