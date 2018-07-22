Lower Left Co-Founder Nina Martin on 2018 Dance Ranch Marfa

Posted on July 22, 2018

Nina Martin (Diana Nguyen for Marfa Public Radio)

 

This week, twenty dancers from around the US and Canada will be in town to work, investigate, and collectively widen compositional, sensorial, and performance skills during the performance lab with Lower Left Performance Collective – a program of Marfa Live Arts.

Nina Martin is a co-founder of Lower Left Performance Collective and will conduct the week’s work, utilizing Ensemble Thinking and ReWire Movement Method.

The dancers’ practice will culminate with the Dance Ranch Marfa Performance at the Crowley Theater on Tuesday, July 24 at 8 pm.

