Marfa Myths 2017 @ Marfa Public Radio

Posted on March 7, 2017

We’re beyond excited for our collaboration with The Lot Radio and Mexican Summer this weekend in which we’ll bring you DJ sets and live performances from some of the musicians performing at Marfa Myths 2017 including but not limited to…

– Tonstartssbandht (DJ Session)
– Allah-Las With Live Reverberation Radio
– Freak Terrains (DJ Session)
– Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids (Live set)
– Zomes (live set)
– Botany (live set)

These will be happening at Marfa Public Radio throughout the weekend so stay tuned and swing by for a good time.

