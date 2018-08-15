Marfa Public Radio Is Hiring A Full-Time Reporter In The Permian Basin

Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio

Marfa Public Radio is hiring a full-time reporter for a 12 month fellowship in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is a dynamic, growing and complex area relevant to regional and national news. The reporter will be an essential member of our reporting staff, covering major news developments in the region while also looking for the untold stories that define the place.

The reporter will coordinate with the Marfa-based reporters to help expand our coverage of news in West Texas. They will produce newscast items and in-depth feature reports for radio, digital and social media platforms.

We are a small newsroom that punches above its weight. We’re looking for a reporter with experience producing high-quality audio spot and feature news. The reporter should have experience regularly producing short radio news stories on a deadline, and also know how to identify under-reported stories on issues affecting the people of Midland and Odessa. Demonstrated ability to report complex stories required.

The Permian Basin Fellowship is awarded to a journalist who shows promise in her or his career. We’re looking for an enterprising and self-motivated reporter, able to work on his or her own, and with a team. It is a twelve month opportunity to delve into and report on the stories that matter here. A significant portion of reporting will be dedicated to energy.

Minimum Qualifications Two-three years of public radio news experience, including spot news, investigative reporting, and digital reporting.

a strong portfolio of public radio general reporting and content development.

Experience developing and producing stories for national broadcast.

Demonstrated experience with social media and associated platforms.

Excellent and proven communications skills, including impeccable writing and editing skills.

Network quality voicing and anchoring skills.

Excellent people skills.

Experience in public radio fundraising.

High motivation, a “can do” attitude, and ability to operate efficiently and creatively.

Valid driver’s license with a clean motor vehicle record and ability to travel to and work in remote, sometimes rugged, locations.

Ability to relocate to Midland/Odessa, Texas.

SPECIFIC DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Prepare balanced, issue-oriented, analytical reports as assigned for use online, in newscasts, and during talk shows. This includes selecting appropriate sources, conducting and taping interviews, and writing scripts, billboards, and host introductory copy.

Stay abreast of developments relevant to the region; maintain contacts on continuing stories to ensure follow-up. Research topic areas, as needed, to provide in‑depth reports.

Contribute on a daily basis to our website and other digital projects.

Ability to work collaboratively, meet deadlines, juggle multiple tasks and multiple deadlines.

Participate in news planning meetings to suggest story ideas and help focus story angles.

Bring complicated ideas to air with little need for direction.

Regularly set fresh directions in stories.

Participate in community events in the Permian Basin.

Participate in on-air fundraising and public appearances/promotional events as requested.

Participate in news division and statewide meetings.

Maintain the standards of journalistic ethics and excellence.

If needed, work on weekend and/or evening assignments and travel to cover regional and special assignments.

Effectively engage diverse perspectives and experiences in work product and in organizational interactions and demonstrate respect for others in all workplace relationships and interactions.

Take on other duties as apparent or assigned.

Salary/Benefits

Applications will begin being reviewed September 5 with the goal of hiring by October

We Offer:

Salary: 45,000-50,000

This position is full time, includes health insurance, paid vacation, and opportunities for training and professional development.

To apply, send the following to work@marfapublicradio.org:

A resume

A strong cover letter explaining why you’re right for the position and what you’d bring to our coverage

A selection of personal reporting clips

The contact info for at least three references

Marfa Public Radio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.