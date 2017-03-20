Marfa Public Radio is Looking for a Development Director!

(Joe Edd Waggoner)

Marfa Public Radio believes in the capacity of public media to shape and animate who we are, where we live, and how we relate.

Marfa Public Radio has been the most awarded small-market station in the nation during the regional Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism for two years. Public Media serves a critical role in West Texas.

In these exciting times, we are looking for a dynamic Development Director who is passionate about facilitating the financial health of our stations.

The Development Director is an integral member of our team. S/he will develop our annual fundraising strategy with know-how, humor, and creativity. Our Development Director is a passionate spokesperson for the power of public radio.

They don’t have to sing, but they do have to know how to sing the praises of public radio because s/he believes in its power. We are seeking candidates who can demonstrate success at generating revenue through multiple funding streams: membership, major donor cultivation, and grants. This person will have demonstrated ability to cultivate and build relationships and long term partnerships.

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

To apply for this position send a cover letter and CV titled “Development Director Position” to the General Manager by April 21st.

elise@marfapublicradio.org

Salary Range: $38,000-$48,000

Location: Our Development Director would work with our team in Marfa while maintaining strong ties with and frequent visits to Midland, Texas.

Responsibilities:

Develop, maintain and execute KRTS/KXWT’s annual fundraising plan.

Work with the General Manager to secure financial support from individuals, foundations, and businesses in accordance with budget goals.

Work with General Manager to create a multi-year strategy to grow the portfolio of business underwriters and lead business solicitation efforts.

Manage and maintain the eTapestry database and oversee staff responsible for data entry and gift processing.

With the General Manager, grow and maintain ongoing relationships with major donors .

Creating and executing a strategy for growing the base of annual individual donors in accordance with budget forecasts.

Overseeing planning and organization of special events – including fundraisers and donor cultivation/stewardship events.

Developing and tracking proposals and reports for all foundation grants.

Qualifications: