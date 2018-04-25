Marfa Public Radio Wins Nine Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Marfa Public Radio has won nine regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for excellence in electronic journalism.

It’s the highest number of awards the station has received since its founding in 2005.

Marfa Public Radio received awards in Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) for the following projects produced in 2017:

Since 2011, Marfa Public Radio has received 37 Regional Murrow Awards. Thanks to all our donating members who make this work possible.