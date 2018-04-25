Marfa Public Radio Wins Nine Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Marfa Public Radio has won nine regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for excellence in electronic journalism.
It’s the highest number of awards the station has received since its founding in 2005.
Marfa Public Radio received awards in Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) for the following projects produced in 2017:
- Hard News: “In Booming Permian Basin, a Surge in Oil Thefts” by Sally Beauvais
- Feature Reporting: “Texas Families Find Financial Stability in Nature-related Tourism” by Zoe Kurland
- Sports Reporting: At the Big Bend Ranch Rodeo, Mutton Bustin’ is Prep for a Next Generation” by Bayla Metzger
- Excellence in Writing: “For Years Texans Ranched in Lobo. Now it’s Boarded up and Owned by Germans” by Carlos Morales.
- Investigative Reporting: “In Mexico, Oil and Gas Theft from Pipelines is on the Rise” by Lorne Matalon
- News Documentary: “Dark Skies, Dark Energies” by Ian Lewis
- Newscast: “Two Suspects Emerge in the Death of Border Patrol Agent” by Carlos Morales
- Website: Our homepage was recognized for its “practical use” to the public and for disseminating “timely news and information targeted for its core audiences.”
- Overall Excellence: Our submission for Overall Excellence included stories ranging from the Ponderosa Pine’s return to West Texas to the growing cost of Adobe-home appraisals in Marfa.
Since 2011, Marfa Public Radio has received 37 Regional Murrow Awards. Thanks to all our donating members who make this work possible.