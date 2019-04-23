Marfa Public Radio Wins Seven Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Since 2012, Marfa Public Radio has received 44 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

By Carlos Morales

Marfa Public Radio has won seven regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for excellence in electronic journalism. This is the most regional Murrow Award wins of any small market radio station this year.

Marfa Public Radio has now received 44 Regional Murrow Awards since it began entering the awards competition in 2011.

This year Marfa Public Radio received awards in Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) for the following projects produced in 2018.

We would like to thank all our donating members who make this work possible.

The 2018 Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize the best in journalism – radio, television, and online – both commercial and non-commercial media. They are named after Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer of broadcast news on CBS radio and television.