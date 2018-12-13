Marfa’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is Seeking New Members

Marfa City Hall (Diana Nguyen / Marfa Public Radio)

This week, the Marfa City Council extended the deadline to submit letters of interest for the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. The new date is now January 8th.

The council created the committee in late October to address affordability and availability of long-term rentals in the city. Councilwoman Natalie Melendez is one of the members spearheading the project. (Full disclosure, Melendez is a DJ here at Marfa Public Radio).

“It’s really difficult to find long-term affordable housing. Especially if you’re living alone,” Melendez says.

The final committee will be comprised of 7 members, including two from Marfa’s city council.

The group will eventually submit a proposal to the council after exploring potential solutions to Marfa’s housing problem.

Melendez says public important is important to the success of the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, adding “What’s really important to me is to engage the community so that everybody feels like they have a stake in what’s happening with the affordable housing, and whatever plan we propose eventually.”

They’re currently looking for applicants with building skills and financial, business and legal expertise.

Letters of interest can be emailed directly to city manager@cityofmarfa.com.

For questions, email Councilwoman Melendez at councilmemberMelendez@cityofmarfa.com.