McDannald Ranch Fire Still Burning in Davis Mountains

The McDannell Ranch Fire, as seen from the junction of TX-166 and Ranch Road 505 Monday night.

A wildfire that’s believed to have been started by lightning strike early Monday morning on McDannald Ranch, west of Brown Mountain in Jeff Davis County, is still burning.

It’s the same area that burned in 2012 during the Livermore Ranch Complex Fire.

As of Monday night, officials estimate the fire is affecting around 6,000 acres of grassland in the Davis Mountains area.

Ground crews returning to the scene Tuesday morning are working to contain the eastern flank of the fire. They are trying to hold the fire to the west of the ridge line between Brown and Paradise Mountains and Mount Livermore.

Fort Davis Fire Department spokesperson Jim Fowler says crews’ priorities Tuesday are to protect the Davis Mountains Resort and Crows Nest neighborhoods.

“This is very rugged terrain, so it will be very tough for us to fight,” says Fowler.

Volunteer Fire Departments from Fort Davis, Valentine, and Marfa are responding alongside Texas Forest Service crews, who are fighting the fire aerially from single-engine air tankers.

Residents of the Davis Mountains Resort are reporting smokey conditions. Jim Fowler says no homes appear to be in danger at this time.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 10pm Tuesday night. Dry and windy conditions may make the fire more difficult to contain.