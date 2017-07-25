Midland’s Oil Boom Brings An Unwanted Side Effect: Meth Abuse

July 25, 2017

Fortunes in the oil fields are rising, along with methamphetamine use among workers.

 

The Texas oil industry is close to reporting its best performance in almost two months. OPEC’s decision to cut production has companies hiring in west Texas and prices are rising. But along with the boom has come a less-welcome indicator of prosperity: meth abuse. Use of the drug is on the rise in the Midland oil patch.

Steve Thomason, executive director of the Springboard Center, a drug and alcohol treatment center in Midland, explains ties between drug abuse and oil field profits

