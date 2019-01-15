Multiple Sheriff Deputies Wounded After Shooting In Odessa

(Photo source: Ector County Sheriff’s Department Facebook)

By Mitch Borden

Three Ector County Sheriff deputies in Odessa were shot while serving a warrant Monday night. All of the officers survived and have been released from the hospital.

Josh Pool, Cody Smith, and Ricki Rodriguez were a part of a seven-officer team searching for narcotics when a suspect opened fire on them. Two of the deputies were shot in the leg and the third was “grazed in the mouth.”

Sergeant Gary Duesler is with the sheriff’s department.

He said, “You know it seems to be shots fired are becoming the norm and last night we were lucky, as the sheriff said, the good Lord was looking over our guys last night.”

Duesler said officers returned fire, killing the shooter and another individual was taken into custody.

“We originally thought that there was possibly a third suspect, but we no longer believe this to be the case.”

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, which is standard protocol according to Duelser. The three officers will return to duty, Duelser said when deemed appropriate.