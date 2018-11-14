National Guard Member Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges in Alpine

Alpine Police have charged National Guard troop Luis Ontiveros, 30, with sexual assault. (Photo courtesy of The Alpine Police Department)

Alpine Police arrested a member of the National Guard this week, charging him with sexual assault.

On Monday, Luis Ontiveros, 30, was arrested after officers received a report of a possible sexual assault at a hotel in Alpine. Ontiveros is one of about 2,100 National Guard Troops that were sent earlier this year to the Southwest border to provide support to Border Patrol agents.

Ontiveros was arrested in the early Monday morning at an America’s Best Value Inn off Highway 90 in Brewster County. According to the Daily Beast, the woman who called the police is also a troop with the National Guard.

Authorities confirmed to The Daily Beast that the female who called the police was also a National Guard officer who said she was “inappropriately” touched by the 30-year-old sergeant, who, she noted, was “severely intoxicated.”

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS 7 in Odessa, the female officer had been drinking with Ontiveros and others at the hotel when she threw up. Ontiveros then offered to take the officer to her hotel room to sleep.

The woman in the case told police that Ontiveros told her “if she did not wake up he was going to kiss her.” Ontiveros then attempted to remove the female officer’s clothes and “sexually assaulted her before she was able to leave the room,” according to CBS7.

“We are taking these allegations very seriously and will be opening up an inquiry into what happened Monday night in Alpine, Texas,” Laura L. Lopez, press secretary for the Texas Military Department, told the Daily Beast.

As of Wednesday, Ontiverso remained in Brewster County jail, according to the Star-Telegram. Officials with the Alpine Police Department say the investigation will soon be handed off to the National Guard.