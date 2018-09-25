National Voter Registration Day: What You Need to Know When Voting In Texas

GABRIEL C. PÉREZ / KUT

Did you register to vote yet? Are you even eligible to vote? All important questions — especially if you’re not sure. But you’re in luck — we’ll show you how to find out.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan effort with a goal of registering 300,000 people nationwide.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm election is Oct. 6.

By Vince Kong, Texas Public Radio

Who Is Eligible To Vote?

The short answer: All U.S. citizens, who will be at least 18 by Election Day are eligible to register to vote. But there are a few exceptions.

To be eligible to register to vote in Texas, a person must be:

A resident of the Texas county where the application of the registration is made

Not finally convicted of a felony, or, if so convicted must have (1) fully discharged the sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court; or (2) been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disability to vote; and

Not determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be (1) totally mentally incapacitated; or (2) partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Am I Registered?

If you’re not sure if you are registered to vote, visit the state’s online database. Additional information is available on the Texas Secretary of State’s votetexas.gov site.

How do I Register?

Online registration is currently not an option. But, you can mail in your registration after filling out this form and send it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person. Find your local election office for more information.

Important Dates

Oct. 9: Deadline for registering to vote in time for the Nov. 6 election

Oct. 22: Early voting begins

Oct. 26: Last day to apply for a mail-in ballot (received, not postmarked)

Nov. 2: Last day of early voting

Nov. 6: Election Day