No Country for Old Music :: Best Music of 2016 :: Part Two

Back for Part Two? Well you’ve come to the right place. The following are Jackson and Sassy Pants’ favorite tunes of the year.

So much good music, we had to switch the format to two-hours this week (Sorry Sound Opinions) to fit more in (narrowing down is hard). Keep in mind that none of these songs/albums are in any particular order, but are just tracks we were diggin’ this year.

Jackson’s Picks:

Thee Oh Sees – Plastic Plant – A Weird Exits

This favorite of the year comes with a dash of bias – I have been a fan of all things Thee Oh Sees, John Dwyer, and Castleface Records for quite some time. Thee (get it?) new band line-up- which includes two drummers – brings a lot of intensity to the group’s sound, but at the same time, an increase in synth lines and grandiose song structure makes this one of the most ambitious albums Thee Oh Sees have released in quite some time.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Gamma Knife – Nonagon Infinity

Prolific Australian psych-rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – who came out with three albums in 2015 and they plan on releasing five in 2017. Nonagon Infinity, much like most of their other releases, is a concept record. All of the songs flow into one-another (even when shuffled) and the album can – in theory – be played for infinity. All seven members (yes seven) of the band, bring their own individuality to record and be honest not many things sound cooler than Australian psych-krautrock with a healthy dose of ripping harmonica that goes on for infinity.

Twin Peaks – Butterfly – Down In Heaven

The follow-up to 2014’s Wild Onion finds these Chicago garage-rockers taking some notes from The Kinks and the Rolling Stones. Cleaner recordings, lyrics that evoke a good-old-fashioned rock ‘n roll and a simpler time for many – “When the Zombies started singing about the season, you know your daddy got up to dance”.