No Trial Location Set for Suspect in Zuzu Verk Murder Case

Robert Fabian (Alpine Police Department)

Robert Fabian, the main suspect in the murder of Zuzu Verk, appeared in a courtroom in Alpine this morning as part of a pre-trial hearing. Verk was a student at Sul Ross State University, when she disappeared last year. Fabian is facing first-degree murder charges in her death.

Fabian’s attorney, Harold Danford, filed a motion today for information about the prosecutors’ witnesses. A change of venue for Fabian’s trial was granted back in August. But there was no talk today of where or when the trial will take place.

Fabian’s friend, Chris Estrada, also appeared today before Brewster County Judge Roy Ferguson. Estrada was indicted on charges of Tampering with Evidence in Verk’s case. But his appearance today was in relation to DWI and Evading Arrest charges dating back to January, before he was considered a suspect in relation to Verk’s disappearance.

Both Fabian and Estrada plan to plead not guilty.