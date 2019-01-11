Odessa Residents Chime In On Superintendent Search

Parents and residents brainstorm on the qualities ECISD’s next superintendent should have. (Mitch Borden/Marfa Public Radio)

By Mitch Borden

The search is on for the new Ector County Independent School District Superintendent. Recently, in Odessa, public meetings were held to gather the opinions of community members about what kind of person residents want to see lead their schools.

At one of these forums about nine people gathered in Odessa High School’s cafeteria earlier this week to talk about the qualities, they want to see in the district’s new superintendent.

The meeting was held by representatives of the firm Hazard Young & Attea Associates, the group tapped to scout candidates for the position. Shrina Green is a mother of four. She says she wants the next superintendent to have a better relationship with parents than some have in the past.

“He or she I hope would listen and hear parents out when it comes to grievances cause that seems to be a problem here.”

Green believes whoever’s hired needs to be respectful, a team player, and “a person that is going to look at all these kids as their child.”

The firm searching for the next superintendent will return later this month to present the leadership profile they’ll create from the community’s feedback. After that, they’ll begin looking for candidates to present to the district’s Board of Trustees. The new superintendent could be announced by May.

At the end of the year, the current interim superintendent will step down and the new superintendent will take his place.