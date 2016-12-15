Perry’s Energy Legacy in Texas: Champion of Oil, Gas and Wind Power

Posted on December 15, 2016
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaking in Washington, D.C. in 2012 (Gage Skidmore via Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)

President-elect Donald Trump officially named former Texas Governor Rick Perry as his pick for Energy Secretary this week.

Looking at back at Perry’s energy legacy in Texas, Texas Tribune reporters Jim Malewitz and Kiah Collier write that the governor “didn’t simply nod to those iconic, staple fuels” of oil and gas. As the Tribune notes, Perry once proclaimed, “you can be proud that Texas produces more energy from wind turbines than all but five countries.”

We caught up with Jim Malewitz to talk more about the story, headlined “Rick Perry’s energy legacy is more complicated than you think.”

