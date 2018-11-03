PHOTOS: Celebrating Día De Los Muertos In Terlingua
Posted on November 3, 2018
As the West Texas sky darkens, the glow from candles light each grave. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)
Every year on día de Los Muertos, residents from the Big Bend and beyond head to the Terlingua Ghost Town to remember and honor the memories of friends and family members that have died.
For the last 25 years, it has been a tradition to meet at sunset at the 115-year-old cemetery here. The graves are decorated with candles, flowers and offerings. At the entrance, an altar has been decorated with photos of loved ones, crosses and calaveras.
As the sun sets on the historic Terlingua cemetery, locals sit around a bonfire to remember the dead.
The Terlingua Ghost Town celebration of día de los muertos has become a longstanding tradition in this dusty border town.
For the last 25 years, residents from the Big Bend and beyond have met at the Terlingua cemetery at sunset to celebrate día de los muertos. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)
A woman dressed as la catrina calavera, an icon of día de los muertos.
Before sunset, candles are placed on the dozens of graves in the Terlingua cemetery. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)
Each grave in the cemetery was decorated with ofrendas, offerings to the dead. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)
An altar honoring the dead stands at the entrance of the cemetery. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)
Calaveras, crosses and photos of loved ones adorn the altar. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)
