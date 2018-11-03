PHOTOS: Celebrating Día De Los Muertos In Terlingua

As the West Texas sky darkens, the glow from candles light each grave. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

Every year on día de Los Muertos, residents from the Big Bend and beyond head to the Terlingua Ghost Town to remember and honor the memories of friends and family members that have died.

For the last 25 years, it has been a tradition to meet at sunset at the 115-year-old cemetery here. The graves are decorated with candles, flowers and offerings. At the entrance, an altar has been decorated with photos of loved ones, crosses and calaveras.

As the sun sets on the historic Terlingua cemetery, locals sit around a bonfire to remember the dead.