Presidio To Vote On Home Rule Charter In May

According to Mayor John Ferguson, Presidio has been eligible for home rule for almost a decade. He says, after a period of disorganization and “putting out brush fires,” the city has finally been able to make home rule a priority. (Carlos Morales/Marfa Public Radio)

By Sally Beauvais

Presidio’s city council voted 3-0 Tuesday night to add an item to the ballot in the upcoming city election. In May, residents will weigh in on whether the city should adopt a home rule charter.

Marfa Public Radio’s Sally Beauvais talked with Presidio Mayor John Ferguson about what this means. Listen to the interview above.

