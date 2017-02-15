Quarterly Board Meeting is Coming Up Soon (Saturday, February 18th)

Posted on February 15, 2017
Marfa Public Radio and West Texas Public Radio will be hosting a quarterly board meeting this Saturday at 12 p.m. until around 2 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public. If you would like to attend, we will be in the board room inside of the Marfa Public Radio building in Marfa,  located at 106 E San Antonio Street.

 

 

