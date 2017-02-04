Remains Found Near Alpine, Suspect Arrested

Posted on February 4, 2017
Authorities gather near the shallow grave uncovered near Alpine (Alpine Police Department Facebook page)

Around 9:00 AM this morning, Alpine Police arrested Robert Fabian — boyfriend of missing Sul Ross student Zuzu Verk who has been missing since October of 2016.

In a statement released on Facebook, Alpine Police Department says Fabian was arrested on a warrant for “tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.”

This comes a day after the U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered human remains in a shallow grave in the Sunny Glenn area of Alpine — northwest of town.

Drone footage of the crime scene (Brewster County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)

Authorities do not yet know whether the remains are Verk’s, and have not yet identified any details about the remains — including gender. According to CBS 7, the remains will be sent to the University of North Texas for testing. In a statement released yesterday, Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said he doesn’t expect to make a positive identification “until early next week, Monday or Tuesday likely.”

Zuzu Verk was last seen on October 12th, 2016. CBS 7 has compiled a timeline of events related to Verk’s disappearance.

